WATAUGA — The body of a man found in the New River behind Hollar and Greene on March 21 has been identified, according to Major Kelly Redmon of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office.
According to Redmon, the body was that of Michael Wayne Brassfield, 55.
“An autopsy performed at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital on March 24 determined that Mr. Brassfield had drowned, and that there was no evidence of foul play,” Redmon stated. “After investigation, it appears that Mr. Brassfield was the victim of an accidental drowning.”
Brassfield’s body was discovered by a local fisherman, who alerted emergency officials, according to Redmon. Members from the Watauga County Emergency Medical Services, Boone Fire Department, Boone Police Department and the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

