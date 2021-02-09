BOONE — The Watauga County Board of Education has set a work session date to discuss moving K-5 classrooms to Plan A.
Students in grades K-5 are currently in Plan B of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services which allows for some in-person instruction with two days of in-person and three days of virtual.
The board decided at its Feb. 8 meeting to meet on Feb. 22 to allow Watauga County Schools Superintendent Scott Elliott time to gather information related to the logistics of moving K-5 to Plan A. Plan A still calls for social distancing, face coverings for all students, teachers and staff, but does not require schools to reduce the number of children in the classroom. It also allows for students to be in the classroom five days a week.
“We want to move forward with having more students back in school,” Elliott said after the meeting. “Certainly there are some logistical challenges based on the hybrid model we have in place now.”
In September, Gov. Roy Cooper said school systems could opt to move to Plan A for K-5.
Elliott told the board that some of the logistical issues include staffing, bus transportation and other guidance they have put in place.
“It doesn’t mean that it’s not possible, it’s just going to take a little bit of time to work through it,” Elliott said. “I feel confident that we can.”
One of the hesitations of the board members is not having teachers vaccinated. Both Steve Combs and Jay Fenwick expressed the limited number of vaccines and how slow the rollout is when discussing moving K-5 to plan A.
“I’m still worried about our staff safety for various reasons, and I was really hoping that by now the vaccine distribution rollout was so much more impactful,” Fenwick said.
North Carolina is currently in the second phase of the vaccine rollout with health care workers, people over the age of 65, long term care residents and long term care workers eligible for the vaccine. Teachers are not scheduled to get vaccines until phase 3.
At a Feb. 2 press conference, Gov. Cooper encouraged schools to provide in person learning for their students, but the encouragement led to more confusion.
Elliott said the press conference caused more confusion than anything else as he said they are getting mixed messages.
“I get that they want the 25 districts which are currently closed to offer some amount of in-person instruction, but hopefully folks in Raleigh can all get on the same page soon about what is expected and send out clear health and operational guidelines,” Elliott said.
One bill is currently making its way through the state Senate that directs schools to offer in-person instruction as well as granting districts wide flexibility in how best to do so while requiring they adhere to safety protocols. Senate Bill 37 still has to go through the North Carolina House of Representatives and be signed by Cooper.
Two parents of children in K-5 grades spoke to the board in support of moving K-5 to Plan A.
Cindi Kirk, a parent of a child in fourth grade, said that at some point the mental health aspect of the students will outweigh the medical health.
“I’m starting to see that with my child and I think a lot of families are starting to feel that way,” Kirk told the board.
Kirk said after the meeting that she has seen her child’s organization and motivation to excel academically go downhill while not in school.
“Children need guidance and we can’t constantly monitor them when we have our work as well,” Kirk said.
Chad Vanacore, a parent of twins in second grade, also spoke to the board about having K-5 reopen.
“Every day I go home my daughter asks ‘daddy, when can we go back to school?’” Vanacore said. “It’s really kind of starting to bother her.”
He told the board that the 10 children on his street who all attend the same school always play together and haven’t gotten sick.
“I would like for them to go back to school,” Vanacore said. “I understand all the concerns that everybody has. I just want them to get the opportunity to get an education. I just wish things were back to normal.”
As of the week of Feb. 1, Elliott told the board that 194 students and 102 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the school year. Of those cases, minimal transmission occurred in schools.
“We just cannot say enough about Dr. (Paul) Holden, and our school nurses about the level of contact tracing protocols, contact investigations and contact tracing,” Elliott told the board.
Elliott said other school districts have contacted him about the contact tracing protocols the school system has in place. He also said the deputy secretary of the NCDHHS asked him about the data system the school uses to track cases.
WCS nurses developed a system that is essentially a Google form template they use whenever someone reports a positive test or close contact. The form helps the school nurses determine when a person first began to experience symptoms along with their age, school and grade level.
“Together, the information helps nurses to quickly establish who might have been in close contact with a known positive case and where,” said Garrett Price, a spokesperson for WCS. “From there, they are then quickly able to continue down the line identifying new contacts and having others fill out the form.”
Elliott said the contacting tracing system the school nurses created is largely why the school system is not seeing significant COVID-19 spread within school buildings.
(1) comment
Yup, the election is over. It's not a coincidence the "great re-opening" is occurring. Soon we will hear very little about the virus. Schools first. Next the town. I Wonder if our town council will be in support of the town lifting the restrictions they mandated for our town. They certainly did everything they could do to underhandedly destroy businesses in Boone. They might tell you it was for safety but in reality, this is a real-life example of how political agendas poison elected officials. The hard-working people and their families pay the price.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.