WATAUGA — Architects from Clark Nexsen and members of the Watauga County Board of Education participated in exercises at an April 12 meeting to assess what they wanted in the new Valle Crucis School.
Chad Roberson, the head of the Asheville architect firm, led Watauga County Schools Superintendent Scott Elliott and other board members in two exercises geared at creating goals for the new Valle Crucis School.
In the first exercise, board members and other central office staff in attendance put sticky notes on posters of ideas they wanted to either keep, toss or create in regards to the new design of the school.
Many expressed that they wanted to keep the community and environmental connections in the new school. As far as what they wanted to get rid of, members had quite a few items.
The biggest aspect people wanted to toss was the fact that the current Valle Crucis School floods. People also wanted to change the fact the traffic flow near the school can be congested, the school itself can feel like a maze and that the cafeteria is too small.
Finally, board members had many ideas for what they wanted to create in the new school. Members wanted to create environments in classrooms for students to go to for their mental health, the ability for the school to meet the design of future needs in education, a school that’s more sustainable and one that creates a renewed sense of community pride.
After their first exercise, board members and those in attendance picked up photos and explained what it made them feel in regards to the design of the new school. Many of the feelings were similar to what was put in the “create” section of the first exercise.
Bonnie Smith, principal of Valle Crucis, said she is elated to see the design process for the new school start to take shape.
“It’s just really neat for the community and for the students and staff because this is something they’ve waited a long time for,” Smith said. “The students deserve this and it’s going to be wonderful for the community as well. It’s not going to be too much longer until what we’ve been talking about becomes reality. It’s going to be an awesome place.”
The new school is expected to open in April or May 2024. The architects will come back to the board in the future with information they gathered at the April 12 meeting to make sure they have the all the right goals for the school that the board desires.
The board members also approved a budget proposal that will be submitted to the Watauga County Board of Commissioners. Once the county has the proposal, WCS and county staff will discuss it together.
The budget includes projects and costs that the school system wants to complete in 2021-22 that includes a retaining wall at Bethel ($50,000), a covered awning at Parkway ($20,000), a boiler system at Hardin Park ($10,000) and compact excavator maintenance, which would be used in tighter spaces and on sloped terrain unlike the current backhoe the school system currently has ($45,000).
“We have significant needs in our current expense budget,” Elliott said. “We’re not asking for significant increases, or elaborate or new programs. However, our capital needs are significant. We continue to take the best care of our facilities as we possibly can, but in order to update and upgrade our facilities and make sure that we have safe and healthy environments, it’s going to require a continued and significant investment from our county.”
The school board also discussed the first day back on a four day per week in-person learning schedule for middle and high school. Gary Childers, chair of the board, said members had received some comments from people saying they were concerned that some students in the high school were not adhering to the mask rules.
The two student representatives on the board, senior Haleigh Lawson and junior Isabella Sibaja, said they had not personally seen students without masks.
“If students come to school, the expectation is that they are wearing their masks all the time and wearing them correctly, except for the times that are allowed not to which is exerting physical activity and eating lunch,” Elliott said. “I will say, as I mentioned, our observation is that the vast majority of students are wearing their masks and we’re grateful for that.”
If a student continually violates the mask wearing rule, Elliott said it would be treated similarly to a dress code or tardy violation.
Elliott also announced that the high school would host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for 16 and 17 year olds on April 21.
“I’m excited that our schools have been a center of taking care of our community, whether it’s providing food, or holding the very first vaccination clinic for our community,” Elliott said. ‘This is just one more way that our school school system is helping to meet a community-wide need. I’m thrilled that we’re able to provide vaccines for 16 and 17 year olds who haven’t already gotten it.”
The vaccine clinic will be in partnership with AppHealthCare and Boone Drugs and will offer the Pfizer vaccine which is the only vaccine approved for those 16 and 17 years old.
“I look forward to maybe in the summer or in the fall when there is approval for vaccines for younger students, that we’ll be able to facilitate clinics for them as well,” Elliott said.
