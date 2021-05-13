BOONE — With the design of the new Valle Crucis School coming together, Watauga County Schools Superintendent Scott Elliott reviewed design aspects of other schools he and other board members visited during the last few weeks.
Elliott discussed the different school design aspects at the May 10 meeting of the Watauga County Board of Education.
Elliott and board members visited Old Fort Elementary School in McDowell County and Edneyville Elementary school in Henderson County. While at the schools, Elliott noted design aspects to take into account for the new Valle Crucis School such as open spaces, storage space and multi-use areas.
One of the multi-use areas Elliott mentioned was the fact that one of the schools had stairs that also had built-in seating on the side.
Elliott, other administrators and some board members will meet with the Valle Crucis architects in the coming weeks to work on the design and see the progress.
Elliott also went over the WCS strategic plan and asked board members to begin thinking about what they might want to change or add to the overall plan.
Additionally, the board conducted the second reading of the grievance procedures for employees policy, which outlines methods resolving difficulties that may arise among employees. The board had some edits to the policy that will be added and be brought to the board at its next meeting on June 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.