Showcasing a wealth of tradition intertwined with free expression, the Blue Ridge Fiber Guild is holding an art show, which will continue Oct. 29 — Nov. 1, at the new location for the Watauga Arts Council in downtown Boone. The show will feature more than 100 pieces of fiber art spanning a wide variety of disciplines, such as quilting, knitting, weaving, felting, crocheting and fabric collages with a percentage of the sales going to the benefit of the Watauga Arts Council.
A longtime fiber artist who had her work featured at the International Quilt Museum, Susan Sharpe, co-president of the Blue Ridge Fiber Guild, touched on the importance of keeping the fiber arts alive.
“I think it’s important because fiber and fabric art is so accessible, it’s so common,” said Susan Sharpe, a co-president of the Blue Ridge Fiber Guild. “We all wear clothes, we all use household linens or some kind. It’s something you can touch, it’s personal and it’s tactile.”
Using techniques that have been handed down from past generations, the members of the fiber guild straddle the line of artistry and historic trades, carrying on the traditions of the past, while also adding their own unique flare to their work.
“In the 40s and 50s, here in this community people were weaving in their homes and selling their woven goods,” said Sharpe. “They were making a living by working with their hands. Today, I think that’s really important. People have forgotten how important it is to make things with their hands, how empowering it is to make some that you can use, something functional or just beautiful.”
Visitors to the show will not only be able to view and purchase art, but will also be able to see it made, with members of the fiber guild demonstrating trades such as weaving and spinning thread.
The new space, located at 585 King Street in Boone, was deemed a temporary satellite site by the Watauga Arts Council, who will be renting the space during the course of the next year to serve as a central location for pop-up shows for community artists. The new space will not replace the art council’s Shadowline drive location, but will serve as temporary space to hold shows going into 2021.
“The Watauga Arts Council is excited to announce our pop-up satellite gallery and collaborative facility for the arts in Downtown Boone,” said Amber Bateman, the new executive director of the Watauga Arts Council. “Our agency wants to use this space as a tool for encouraging unity and a sense of collaboration and camaraderie among the arts organizations, guilds, and individuals who live and work here.”
Located in the heart of downtown Boone, the new space will not only offer a more central location for artists to meet and display art, but will also offer more room than the Art Council’s Shadowline drive location, space being a key factor during the ongoing pandemic.
“Our regular space isn’t very COVID friendly, in that it’s very small and compartmentalized. We just don’t feel safe hosting gallery shows here at this time,” said Bateman. “The new space has big, high ceilings and we can open the doors for fresh air.” It’s essentially two large rooms that allow for plenty of space for us to move around,” Bateman said. “We’re so grateful for the Blue Ridge Artspace Building, but it’s just not very conducive for a gallery or shop experience right now.”
The Blue Ridge Fiber Guild is the first art group to hold an event in the new space.
“The women of the Fiber Arts Guild have been great to work with because they are so eager and willing to go with the flow and explore this new idea with us,” said Bateman. “They have been gracious and patient as we work through details of opening on such short notice. It was such a huge encouragement to see their excitement with the opportunity for them to show and sell their work in this space that gets so much foot traffic.”
The Blue Ridge Fiber Guilds Art Show will be held Thur-Sat from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 12 to 5 p.m. on Sunday at the Watauga Art Council’s new satellite space at 585 King Street in Boone, above Doe Ridge Pottery.
For more information about the event, visit http://blueridgefiberguild.org/. For more information about the Watauga Arts Council and their new space, visit https://www.watauga-arts.org/ or call (828) 264-1789.
