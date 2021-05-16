IRVINE, Calif. — Closing his last mile in 4:21, Blowing Rock resident Matt McClintock won the men’s 10,000 meter professional event over a stellar field May 15, in The Track Meet produced by Sound Running, in Irvine, Calif. McClintock’s winning time of 28:13.69.
A member of Blowing Rock-based ZAP Endurance, sponsored by Switzerland’s On Performance Running Shoes, McClintock’s time was under the qualifying standard of 28:15 to be eligible for the U.S. Olympic Trials in June.
ZAP Endurance head coach Pete Rea said, “This was a pretty deep field, with 27 athletes registered for the event, 24 of which started and 19 finished. It was a cool, breezeless night in Southern California. Not only did Matt’s time qualify him for the Olympic Trials on June 22 and 23 in Eugene, Ore., but he bettered his previous personal best by 13 seconds in the process. His hard work in training is starting to pay off.”
McClintock is in his fifth year with ZAP Endurance, joining the team after graduating from Purdue University in 2016. As a freshman competing for the Boilermakers in 2012, he was named Big 10 “Freshman of the Year.” In 2013, he won the 10,000-meter U.S. Junior National Championship and was named All-Academic. He broke Purdue’s program record in the 5000 meters in 2014. As a senior, he won the 5,000-meter run and placed second in the 10,000 meters distance at the Big Ten Outdoor Track and Field Championships.
“Since winning the U.S. Junior National Championship at 10,000 meters in 2013, Matt has taken a full three minutes off of his personal best time,” Rea noted.
