DURHAM — Blowing Rock athletes dominated both the men’s and women’s division of the Tobacco Road Half Marathon on May 16, on the American Tobacco Rail Trail. The event attracted more than 1,000 athletes from all over the U.S., Mexico and Canada.
Pardon Ndhlovu and Joshua Izewski, both residents of Blowing Rock, finished first and second, respectively, in the Male Division, while Joanna Thompson, also of Blowing Rock, won the Female Division. Izewski and Thompson are formally affiliated with ZAP Endurance of Blowing Rock, while Ndhlovu frequently trains with ZAP.
According to TrailLink.com, “The American Tobacco Trail is located on roughly half of the right-of-way of what was a branch once owned by the original Norfolk Southern Railway (NS). But the property predates even the NS, having been developed by a small railroad that hoped to establish a vital transportation artery for the region’s rich tracts of timber. Under NS control, the line reached its full potential when a tobacco plant opened in Durham, bringing untold profits to the railroad. Over the years, freight traffic slowly dried up, and passenger trains stopped using the line during the Great Depression. The formation of Jordan Lake during the 1980s required relocating part of the route, although by that time little freight remained. Just before the 1982 merger that created the new Norfolk Southern Railway, the Durham Branch was abandoned; however, a small section to the south was saved and now operates as a heritage railroad.”
Ndhlovu is a native of Zimbabwe and hopes to represent his home country in the Olympic Games, in the marathon. He is aiming to establish a qualifying time at a race in Duluth, Minn., in early June. His winning time for the Tobacco Road Half Marathon was 1:07:09.657.
Izewski came in just 11 seconds behind Ndhlovu, in 1:07:20.033. As with the other ZAP Endurance team members, he is aiming for the U.S. Olympic Trials in Eugene, Ore., in late June. Ndhlovu is 33, Izewski is 31. The third place finisher was Nathanael Williams, 27, of Lancaster, S.C., almost a full minute behind Izewski. The two Blowing Rock runners average 5:07 amd 5:07 minutes per mile, respectively, over the course of the 13.1 miles of the race.
One of ZAP’s veteran marathoners, Joanna Thompson, captured first place in the female division with a time of 1:17:49.830, more than two minutes ahead of second place finisher Mimi Smith, a 24-year-old athlete from Durham, Illinois. Some 30 seconds in back of Smith was Ann Mazur, 35, from Charlottesville, Va. While Thomjpson currently resides in Blowing Rock and trains with ZAP Endurance, she is originally from New York City.
Over the course of the 13.1 miles, Thompson averaged 5:56 minutes per mile.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.