BLOWING ROCK — A special meeting to cheer on the Town of Blowing Rock’s pursuit of a PARTF grant to renovate and update parts of Memorial Park preceded the regular meeting of Town Council on April 13. That was followed by an abbreviated regular session that took barely a half hour before the board of commissioners and mayor went into closed session.
At the beginning of the open session, Rick Parsons, a resident of Green Hill Road, offered public comments that presage what the town council and the recently contracted consulting firm, Ramey Kemp & Associates, will hear from members of the public about issues on Green Hill Road. He reported to the town council that this was the third time in as many years that he has come before them to ask that they do something about the speeding and noise on Green Hill Road. He said that having a traffic study done is not enough, that unless the town puts in speed bumps or takes other measures, people are going to speed. He invited any or all of them to come to his house and experience what he hears every day.
After Commissioner Sue Sweeting moved to have consideration of the High Country Half Marathon agenda item moved from the Consent Agenda to the regular agenda, the board of commissioners approved a new contract with Martin Starnes & Associates as the town auditor. Parsons was the only speaker from the floor in discussing his Green Hill Road concerns, although Mayor Charlie Sellers read a letter from Lorry Mulhern applauding the recent efforts of a community group to raise funds to purchase from developer John Winkler the lower lots of his proposed new subdivision near the intersection of Green Hill Road and U.S. 321 and preserve them as greenspace.
Planning Director Kevin Rothrock presented to the council what he described as Phase I of changes to the Land Use Code proposed by the 321 Visioning Committee, an ad hoc committee organized in 2019 to consider development of properties alongside the widened U.S. 321 and Valley Blvd. A vote to approve those changes was approved, unanimously, and Rothrock explained that there was more to come, including discussion of a potential extension of the Middle Fork Greenway.
After discussion about the timing of the High Country Half Marathon, as well as accommodations for a sufficient number of bathroom facilities at Davant Field, the commissioners unanimously approved the date for October 23.
Town council adjourned for a 10-minute break before going into closed session to discuss two items. The first was to preserve attorney-client privilege for an undisclosed topic and the second to instruct staff in negotiating a contract or proposed contract for the acquisition of real property.
