The following information was provided by AppHealthCare. Restaurants and mobile food facilities are inspected one to four times per year based on risk frequency, public school lunchrooms are inspected four times per year and child care facilities, year-round swimming pools, year-round wading pools and year-round spas are inspected twice per year.
April 15
Blowing Rock School cafeteria, located at 165 Morris St. in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 100. Blowing Rock School cafeteria received a 98 and a 99 in its previous two inspections.
Foggy Rock, located at 8180 Valley Blvd. in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper food separation and protection, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition and a half-point demerit for improperly stored single-use articles. Foggy Rock received a 96.5 and a 97 in its previous two inspections.
April 16
Booneshine barbeque, located at 465 Industrial Park Drive in Boone, received a final score of 96. The mobile food facility received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-point demerit for improperly stored toxic substances, a one-point demerit for improper pest prevention and a half-point demerit for improperly stored single-use articles. Booneshine barbeque received a 96 in its previous inspection.
Lynhill Child Development Center, located at 565 George Wilson Drive in Boone, received 38 demerit points. The child care facility received five demerit points for improperly stored food, two demerit points for unapproved storage methods, six demerit points for improperly stored toxic substances, three demerit points for improperly stored non-hazardous substances, four demerit points for unmaintained furniture, four demerit points for improper toy storage, four demerit points for unmaintained floor and ceiling tiles, two demerit points for unmaintained equipment, six demerit points for unapproved wastewater disposal and two demerit points for unmaintained outdoor elements.
April 19
Cottages of Boone pool, located at 615 Fallview Lane in Boone, received 18 demerit points. The year-round swimming pool received four demerit points for improper test recording procedures, four demerit points for unclean skimmers, four demerit points for the fence being too short, four demerit points for unmaintained decks and two demerit points for leaks in the equipment room. Cottages of Boone pool received 12 and 36 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Cottages of Boone spa, located at 615 Fallview Lane in Boone, received 10 demerit points. The year-round spa received four demerit points for improper test recording procedures, four demerit points for the fence being too short and two demerit points for leaks in the equipment room. Cottages of Boone spa received four and 14 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
April 22
Hardin Park School lunchroom, located at 361 Jefferson Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98. The public school lunchroom received a one-point demerit for improper time recording procedures and a one-point demerit for water not being hot enough. Hardin Park School lunchroom received a 99 and a 97 in its previous two inspections.
Willow Valley Resort wading pool, located at 410 Bairds Creek Road in Vilas, received two demerit points. The year-round wading pool received two demerit points for leaks in the equipment room. Willow Valley Resort wading pool received eight and 12 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
