BLOWING ROCK — Adhering to high standards for best practices is significant in any industry, including law enforcement. Blowing Rock’s Police Department was recognized at the Jan. 11 meeting of town council for having completed the North Carolina League of Municipalities’ Law Enforcement Risk Review Process.
The risk management review process is initiated by voluntary request from police departments participating in the League of Municipalities’ property and liability insurance pool. The program is part of the League’s mission encouraging agencies to evaluate law enforcement services based on benchmarks, accountability, industry best practices and professionalism.
Current members of the Chiefs’ Advisory Committee include police chiefs from a number of jurisdictions, including Shelby, Lenoir, Hillsborough, Wake Forest, Hendersonville, Pine Knoll, Creedmoor, Roxboro, Davidson, Belmont, Elizabeth City, Boone, and Siler City.
The review process stresses an agency’s evaluation in Policy, Training, Supervision, Performance Management, Review and Revision, and Legal Counsel Review. The process is comprehensive, covering both administrative and operational areas. Each of the several category dimensions must be met for successful completion of the categories, and all categories that apply to an agency must be met for successful completion of the review process.
The Blowing Rock Police Department met all applicable categories and their dimensions, thus earning the NC League of Municipalities’ recognition.
Representing the League of Municipalities in recognizing Blowing Rock Police Department’s accomplishments was Matthew Selves, Public Safety Risk Management Consultant, presenting to Blowing Rock Police Chief Aaron Miller.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.