BLOWING ROCK – Nobody is being handcuffed or taken to jail, but Blowing Rock Police Department recently added two foot patrol officers in downtown Blowing Rock.
The mission, said former Blowing Rock Police lieutenant Dan White on a brisk Saturday afternoon on Main Street, is to simply remind people of the governor’s and town of Blowing Rock’s mask and social distancing requirements.
“We are just reminding folks,” White explained to The Blowing Rocket. “For the most part, everyone has been very understanding and even appreciative of the reminders. Sure, we have had some who were a little critical about it, but they went ahead and put their masks on.
“Without a doubt,” White said, “this is one of the most unusual duties I have had in law enforcement.”
The notice from the Town of Blowing Rock states:“In response to Governor Cooper’s latest Executive Order, #180, the Town of Blowing Rock and the Blowing Rock Police Department have made some changes to their staffing plan. Effective this Friday, December 4, 2020, the BRPD will add two additional foot patrol shifts on each Friday, Saturday, and Sunday until further notice. These two additional shifts will work a schedule of 10am-6pm, and be focused on the Main Street, Sunset Drive, and Memorial Park areas of town. Each officer will be charged will informing businesses, residents, and visitors of the new Executive Order. Each Officer will have information available to give to each individual with the information from the Executive Order. As a reminder, Executive Order #180 states:
- A face covering will now be required in all public indoor settings if there are non-household members present, regardless of the distance away
- Face coverings continue to be required in public outdoor settings if individuals are unable to maintain six feet of social distance with non-household members
- In restaurants, guests are required to wear face coverings at their table unless they are actively eating or drinking.
These additional shifts are in addition to the normal shifts (road patrol) that will continue to take place on those days.”
