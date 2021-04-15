BLOWING ROCK — Increased demand for lodging in less populated and rural areas for longer periods of time resulted in record occupancy tax revenue to the Town of Blowing Rock in February, reported Tracy Brown, executive director of the Blowing Rock Tourism Development Authority.
Gross occupancy tax collections of $104,319.60 implies lodging sales of approximately $1.74 million during the month of February and a 60.53 percent increase over February 2020. For the fiscal year comparison (July 1 to Feb. 28), occupancy taxes advanced almost 19 percent, to $1.06 million from $887,545 in the year earlier period.
“Not surprisingly, what we are seeing as ‘busy’ on Main Street and in other parts of town is confirmed by these numbers,” said Brown. “The Airbnb and vacation rentals are very strong, but so are the more traditional lodging options in hotels and motels. Next month, when we compare March of this year vs. March of last year, which was the first month of the economic lockdown, I expect the comparisons will be off the charts and that will probably also be true about April, May, and maybe June when the lockdown conditions began to ease.”
Occupancy taxes are equal to 6 percent of lodging sales, collected by the lodging businesses and paid to the town and tourism development authority. The main purpose of an occupancy tax is to promote tourism in municipalities where they are collected, with roughly a third of revenue going to agreed upon infrastructure projects that benefit the town.
