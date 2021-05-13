BLOWING ROCK — While a potentially controversial public hearing was pulled from the agenda of the Blowing Rock town council’s regular May meeting, there was still plenty to talk about. The initial open session lasted more than two hours. A closed session to consider the acquisition of real estate required more than an hour, followed by a decision made in open session. Altogether, the May meeting required a little more than three and a half hours.
A decision, but still with details to work outThe closed session required roughly an hour and a half of discussion among the town council members and town staff, including town attorney Allen Moseley. The nature of that discussion is unknown except to those in the room, but when they came out of closed session and back into open session, the board of commissioners voted 5-0 in favor of accepting the gift of the two-plus acres at the lower end of the recently approved Green Hill Road subdivision that borders U.S. 321. The developer, John Winkler, has agreed to sell the subject parcels to a group of neighboring property owners desiring to conserve the property as greenspace.
While the details of the transaction were not clearly delineated and left to negotiations between the community group and town staff, including Moseley, the end result will be that Winkler receives payment and the town receives the property as a gift. Commissioner Matheson made the motion to approve receiving the gift of property, but with conditions that it be left in its natural state, that the town could add or remove plants or trees, and that a right of way be granted for town access. In the discussion with members of the community group that had been re-admitted once the council returned to open session, it became clear that some details about use of the property by the town still need to be determined.
The community group is clear that their gift is contingent upon there be no commercial or recreational use of the property, but there seemed to be some questions about that left in Matheson’s motion that was approved by the commissioners.
Public Hearing is a non-event
Nearly at the proverbial eleventh hour, the developer of the eight-townhome development between Pine Street and Laurel Lane withdrew the conditional use permit application, at least for the time being. No reason was given, publicly.
Of the other agenda items:
- — PASSED, 5-0. Included a 2014 Bond Extension Resolution establishing a public hearing date of June 8; Approved the date of Mayview Madness special event. Race will be September 18, 2021, and include both a 5K and a Fun Run.
- —PASSED, 5-0. Tom O’Brien from the Blowing Rock Historical Society, as well as Jim Pitts and John Aldridge of the Village Foundation presented revised plans for the proposed History Walk project, now broken into phases. Phase I will consist of 10 stations (five on either side of Laurel Lane), beginning and ending at Mayview Plaza at the intersection of Laurel Lane with Main Street. As proposed, the Village Foundation would be the primary fundraising source to complete the project and the Historical Society is key to providing content and implementation. Since the town would own and maintain the History Walk and its physical attributes once it was completed, the group was asking for the board of commissioners’ blessing before starting fundraising and advancing the project.
- — PASSED, 5-0. Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee chairman David Harwood explained his group’s request to add a “citizen member” to the advisory committee.
- — PASSED, 3-2. To promote a new art exhibition, Blowing Rock Art & History Museum was requesting permission to hang a large mural-type display in the east window of the museum, an artistic photograph of the Brooklyn Bridge. There seemed to be some confusion as to whether it was a sign or a piece of art, and what governmental agency or staff member had oversight. The original presentations to both the Blowing Rock Appearance Advisory Commission and Planning Director Kevin Rothrock included text within the image, suggesting that it was more signage than art. Because it was significantly larger than the town sign ordinances allow, a variance from the board of commissioners was deemed necessary. Although the text string was subsequently removed, BRAHM executive director Lee Carol Giduz was present to ask for the waiver, since the piece in question was in a grey area of art vs. sign. Commissioners Yount, Harwood and Powell voted for approval of the variance. Sweeting and Matheson voted against.
- —There was no vote taken. This was more of an information-providing session by staff to remind town council members about the decisions made before the pandemic about new policies to implemented aimed at limiting parking on Main Street, improving spectator control and safety, and shuttle provisions from remote parking facilities, such as Tanger Outlet Center.
- — PASSED, 5-0. Since the town is due to takeover maintenance of U.S. 321 landscaping from the North Carolina Department of Transportation in July 2021, and since the commissioners had previously decided to contract out the landscaping maintenance rather than use town resources, town staff had developed and executed a bidding process in which they received three bids for the highway landscaping maintenance and the maintenance of the town-owned cemetery. Of the bids received, town staff recommended and the board of commissioners approved granting the contract to Estate Maintenance. The cost of the first year will be $316,906, with a two percent increase each year following.
— Annie Whatley, owner of Village Café, asked for the town’s help in resolving a growing problem of lines outside of Kilwin’s on Main Street because the owners of that business are not letting people inside their building, but serving them at the front door. This results in the Kilwin’s customers blocking the stairway entrance down to her restaurant, as well as the signage pointing customers to her business. She stated that other neighboring business on both sides of Kilwin’s are having similar complaints about their doors being blocked. She estimated that last year during the summer and fall it cost her at least $78,000 in gross revenue and at least an estimated $54,000 in net profit. Another speaker from a Morganton-based land conservancy spoke on behalf of the Green Hill “gateway” proposal to donate the land to the town.
