BLOWING ROCK –Blowing Rock Art & History Museum will host WFDD’s Photo of the Year contest, taking place in the Alexander Community Gallery from Feb. 8 to March 19.
Beginning in February, BRAHM will display 53 images taken from the surrounding region, all highlighting the beauty of local communities. Featuring all of the 2021 winners of WFDD’s Photo of the Week challenge, these images range from sunsets to sunrises, rivers to mountains, plants to animals, and plenty more. Each image captures the wonders and joy that the communities have continued to find in the past year. To learn more —or to get a preview of the photos—please visit wfdd.org/2021photooftheyear.
Patrons will be able to vote for their favorite images, and the winner will be listed as WFDD’s Photo of the Year. This contest will take place starting Tuesday, Feb. 8 and end on Saturday, March 19. This event is free to participate in, and we highly encourage the community to come and view these captivating photos.
BRAHM and its members are excited for this community partnership, as stated by Lee Carol Giduz, Executive Director, “BRAHM is so thrilled to host this exhibit that represents the beauty of both the natural world and everyday lives in our region. We are especially pleased to host this exhibition in partnership with our friends at WFDD.” BRAHM is a 501-c3 non-profit arts and history museum nestled in the village of Blowing Rock, North Carolina. BRAHM’s mission is to provide cultural enrichment to the High Country communities by promoting the arts, and Southern Appalachian heritage and history, through educational programs, exhibitions, activities and permanent collections. The museum offers free admission and is open to the public, Tuesday — Saturday, 11 a.m. — 5 p.m.
Visit www.blowingrockmuseum.org/ or follow us on facebook and instagram @BRMUSEUM for updates.
