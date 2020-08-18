Mrs. Birdie Ellen Sluder Townsend, 95, of Norman Road, Boone, N.C., the Foscoe community, passed away Monday afternoon, August 17, 2020 at Life Care Center of Banner Elk.
Born March 2, 1925 in Watauga County, she was a daughter of the late Andy and Carrie Harmon Sluder. Birdie attended the Foscoe Christin Church. She was a waitress at the Daniel Boone Inn for over 40 years, and was well known for her fried apple pies. Embroidery, quilting and gardening were some of Birdies favorite hobbies. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother and loved everyone.
She is survived by two daughters, Carolyn Calloway and husband Roy, and Doris Miller; two grandchildren, Chris Calloway and wife, Diana, and Jeanie Miller and husband, Darrel; three great grandchildren, Alanna Stallings and husband, Brandon, Lauren Greer and husband, Tanner, and Jacob Miller and fiance, Corinne Giles; and one great-great grandchild, Mila Greer.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Adam Townsend; a great granddaughter, Ashley Elizabeth Miller; and several brothers and sisters.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, funeral services for Birdie Townsend will be private. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Jude Childrens Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Burial will be in the Foscoe Community Cemetery.
Online condolences may be shared with the Townsend family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Townsend family.
