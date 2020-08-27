Billy Clinton Baird, 82, of Vilas, N.C., passed away, Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Life Care Center of Banner Elk.
Bill was born February 21, 1938. and graduated from Cove Creek High School in 1955 and Appalachian State University with a Bachelor's Degree in Industrial Arts. He is survived by his brother, Dan Baird and wife, Anne Vannoy Baird, of Matthews, North Carolina; two nephews, David Baird and wife, Karen, and their son, Joshua, of Charlotte, North Carolina and Joey Baird and wife, Dana, and their daughters, Samantha and Sarah of Indian Trail, North Carolina.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Clint and Josie Mast Baird; his sister, Patty Hodges and her husband, Dennis.
Due to the Covid restrictions, the family will have a private graveside service.
The family wishes to extend it's deepest appreciation to the Life Care Center Of Banner Elk and their great staff for their love and care for Billy over the past two and one-half years.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be made to the Watauga Project On Aging, 132 Poplar Grove Connector, Suite A, Boone, North Carolina 28607 or Caldwell Hospice And Palliative Care, 902 Kirkwood Street, Lenoir, North Carolina 28645 or to Life Care Center Of Banner Elk, P.O. Box 2199, Banner Elk, North Carolina 28604.
Online condolences may be sent to the Baird family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com
Hampton Funeral And Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.
