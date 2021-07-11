BOONE — Saturday's summer league baseball game between the Catawba Valley Stars and host Boone Bigfoots was rained out with not even an inning and a half complete, but that didn't stop the Bigfoot entertainment machine on "Cobra Kai Night."
In pregame ceremonies with an estimated 600 people filling the grandstands, patios and along the right field fence of Smith Stadium and Beaver Field, the entire Bigfoots roster burst through the tunnel wearing white jiu jitsu outfits, complete with contrasting black belts. What has become a traditional pre-game feature, the Bigfoots' line dance on this night eschewed the boot-scootin' in favor of a choreographed series of karate movements.
But the fun didn't stop with second baseman David Julian's trademark backflip at the end of the line dance. Not this time. Instead, the Cobra Kai demonstration team took the field with some eye-popping flips and turns, each one ending with a vicious kick or fist-thrust to break a board.
Ralph Macchio, the original "Karate Kid" of movie fame, offered a recorded message saying how much he loved baseball and is a new fan of the Boone Bigfoots, promising to come to a game not this year but maybe in 2022.
Then three members of the Cobra Kai television show's cast and crew marched 60 feet out to the mound for ceremonial first pitches. Of course, each one of them threw a strike.
It was all great fun and no one enjoyed it more than the kids in the stands with Cobra Kai headbands. In their dugout, even the visiting Stars were smiling and joking around about the early distractions from the business of playing baseball.
Zack Potts opened the game on the mound for the Bigfoots and caught the Stars' first batter, infielder Walker Paz, looking at three consecutive called strikes for the first out of the game. The Stars' second batter, Tommy Cruz, hit a sharp ground ball toward third baseman Tyson Bass. It took a wicked hop in front of Bass and caromed off the side of his glove and into left field, Cruz getting an uncontested pass to first base on the error.
Cruz took second on a wild pitch, then scored on an RBI single through the gap into left field, giving Catawba Valley an early,1-0 lead. Potts escaped the top half of the first without any further damage.
In the bottom half of the first Logan Leax got things going for the Bigfoots when he rounded first at full speed on an apparent single, then continued on when the centerfielder was slow in getting to the ball. He slid headfirst into second base with an alert double, igniting the Bigfoot fans' enthusiasm as well as among his teammates in the dugout.
After a walk to Braden Odom, Leax advanced to third on a high line drive flyout to right field by Tyson Bass. Odom was unable to advance on a flyout to the right side of the diamond, but just two pitches into Dallas Trevana's at bat, Odom took advantage of a runner on third by stealing second. That put him into scoring position and proved timely as Trevana then tripled to a gap in right-centerfield, scoring both Leax and Odom. The Stars' big righthanded starting pitcher, Gianni Smith, looked shaky in walking the next two batters to load the bases, but got out of the jam by striking out the Bigfoots' catcher, Chase Campbell, on a 3-2 count.
Storm clouds were gathering to the west as the Stars came to bat in the top of the second inning. With one out, it was almost symbolic that the first crack of lightening in the distance came almost simultaneous to big Josh Cain's thunderous home run over the fence in left-centerfield. It was one of those moonshots that may still be flying toward Blowing Rock, tying the score at 2-2.
A lightening strike within ten miles sent Bigfoot administrators scurrying to get fans back to their cars and to clear the stands. Rain would arrive a short while later, but even when the weather radar showed more to come and the game was called, it could not dampen the smiles brought on by Cobra Kai Night.
Robert Wilson is the owner of the Boone Bigfoots, but also serves as the producer of the Cobra Kai television show so was instrumental in the evening's theme and bonus entertainment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.