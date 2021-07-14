BOONE — In the continuation of Saturday's lightening and rain-shortened game played Wednesday night, the Boone Bigfoots capped a good night of offensive production to survive a late Catawba Valley Stars rally, winning 8-4.
While it looked like it was game over for the Stars heading into the top half of the ninth inning trailing, 8-3, Catawba Valley outfielder Andrew Carpenter was patient in waiting out a five-pitch walk, with one out. The Bigfoots had a chance to end the game with a double play when CV infielder Ross Bartziokas pounded a ground ball to the right side of the infield. First baseman Logan Leax fielded the ball cleanly enough, but his throw to second appeared to glance off the shoulder of the advancing Carpenter, leaving both of the Stars runners safely on first and second. The next batter, infield Walker Paz grounded out to first, with both runners advancing to third and second base, respectively. With two out and the runners on second and third, Stars outfielder Ty Williams slapped the ball through a gap past the Bigfoots' shortstop, scoring Carpenter to narrow the deficit to 8-4, with Bartziokas taking third base.
Boone's relief pitcher, Tai Lizdas, threw three consecutive balls to CV outfielder Anthony Jarvis before finding the strike zone, but with the count full, a fourth ball wide of the plate gave Jarvis a free pass to first and raising the Stars' hopes for a comeback. With the potential tying run on deck, Catawba Valley's big outfielder, 6-foot, 5-inch Tanner Brandon looked menacing at the plate, but Lizdas first pitched looked too inviting and Brandon popped the ball up, down the right field line, which is where Leax gathered it in for the final out.
Before the final inning drama, the Bigfoots' offense kept adding to their lead with a run in the bottom of the second, another in the fifth, a pair in the sixth, and then two more in the bottom of the eighth. Meanwhile, starting pitcher Matthew Dooley mixed up his delivery to limit the Stars to just three runs through his seven strong innings on the mound. Switching back and forth from overhand to sidearm delivery styles kept the Stars off-balance. Counting the Stars' two runs on Saturday in the first and second innings, including Josh Cain's monster home run just as lightening and rain were arriving, Dooley gave up only six hits and three runs (two earned). He struck out six of the batters he faced, walking two.
The Bigfoots got doubles during the evening from Leax, Dallas Trevana, and Braden Odom. Leax scored three runs on the night, while Trevana and Odom each registered a pair of RBIs.
Now 17-5, the Bigfoots stay at home to host the Greensboro Monarchs on July 15 and then the Statesville Owls roll into Smith Stadium on July 16 for Hawaiian Night. Will the Bigfoots be wearing grass skirts and doing the hula for their pre-game line dance?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.