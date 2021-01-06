Betty Lou McManus Nichols, of Bangor Maine passed away peacefully on Wednesday evening December 30, 2020 at Winterberry Heights, following a lengthy battle with Alzheimers disease.
Born Betty Lou Eudy in Wadesboro, N.C., to Jada Ucal Eudy and Sarah Morton Presson. After the death of her mother, Sarah, Betty was adopted by her aunt, Lydia Elizabeth Presson McManus and William McManus.
Betty is best known for her passion, her full of life energy, her generosity, her kindness and her lifelong advocacy for others. She was a leader, innovator, educator and caring person. In a toast she shared at her son Dees wedding she spoke these words of wisdom Keep the L words in your marriage: Love, Laugh, Learn and Live life to its fullest. These words capture the essence of how Betty lived her life.
Betty, a career educator attained an AB Degree in Early Childhood (Lenoir Rhyne), a Masters in Reading with a Concentration in Learning Disabilities (Appalachian State University), a Certification in Supervision and Certification of Administration (University of North Carolina Charlotte), and two Educational Specialist Degrees in Supervision-Curriculum and Instruction and Certification of Administration (Appalachian State University). Bettys long career in education began in 1957 where she was a First and Second grade teacher at Mulberry Street Elementary School in Statesville, NC. She also taught at Davie Avenue School, Brookwood School, and Pressley Elementary School in Statesville, NC. In addition to teaching 1st and 2nd Grades, Betty also was a Title 1 Reading Teacher (Mulberry School), Remedial Reading teacher (N.B. Mills School), School Based Reading Coordinator (Northview Elementary), and K-12 Reading Coordinator (Statesville City Schools). Beginning in 1984, Betty moved into administrative positions and was Principal at Mulberry Elementary School (Statesville), Principal at Cove Creek Elementary School (Sugar Grove, NC) and after a brief retirement returned as Assistant Principal at Parkview Elementary (Mooresville). In addition, Betty was also an Instructor and Student Teaching Supervisor for Appalachian State University, Lees McRae, Lenoir Rhyne and Western Carolina University.
Betty also lived a life committed to service and outreach and served as president and a member of the state board of directors of the regional council of the International Reading Association, District and State of NC President for the Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development. Betty received a wide range of honors and awards throughout her very distinguished career as an educator. Of the many awards, her family most fondly remembers all of her recognition for her significant contributions to the Reading is Fundamental program.
Betty was married to the late William Jerry Nichols. Betty is survived by her three children, Sharon Lane Nichols Caputo (Myrtle Beach, SC), William Dee Nichols and wife Janet Kliem Nichols (Bangor, ME), and Jason Jonathan Nichols (Bangor, ME). Betty is also survived by her grandchildren, Nick Etheridge, Zach Etheridge, (Sharon) Annalyse Cole Nichols, Addison Grace Nichols, Autumn Jade Nichols (William) and Elijah Ryan Nichols (Jason).
After Jerry's death in 1993, Betty spent wonderful years with Rudolph Michael Ferrante traveling the world and residing in Huntersville, NC and Murrells Inlet SC. Upon Michaels death in 2014, Betty spent her remaining years in Bangor Maine with her two sons and her four young grandchildren.
The family will be holding a spatially distant and Covid-19 compliant graveside service Monday, January 4, 2021 at 11:00 o'clock at Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens in Boone, NC. where she will be placed to rest beside her husband, William Jerry Nichols. Pastor Lory Beth Huffman will officiate.
In lieu of flowers please donate to Alzheimers foundation alz.org/ or local Ronald McDonald house rmhcmaine.org/
Online condolences may be sent to the Nichols family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com
Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.
