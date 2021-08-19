Our beloved mother, Betty Jean Setzer Moretz, died August 15, 2021.
Born October 22, 1933 to Fred and Lizzie Austin Setzer, Betty served as a nurse at Watauga County Hospital and Appalachian State University health Services. Best known by her family as Granny Betty, she loved cooking, playing Pinochle, Rook and Bingo, in which she took no prisoners and gave no mercy!
Left to cherish her life and memory are daughter; Kweta Danner, two sons George Danner and wife Violet, Doug Danner and wife Debbie, a daughter-in-law, Imma Jo Danner, five grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. Mrs. Moretz is also survived by two sisters, Mozelle Jackson and Charlotte Cook and a whole host of nieces and nephews.
Preceding Betty Moretz in death are; son Deryl, husband Roy Moretz, one sister, Cora Lee Mills and two brothers, Robert Setzer and Ernest Setzer.
The graveside service for Betty Setzer Moretz will be held at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, on Sunday, August 22, 2021 at 2 PM. Officiating will be Pastor Laura Weant. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Bethany Lutheran Church, 1030 Big Hill Road, Boone, NC 28607.
Online condolences may be shared with the Moretz family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Moretz family.
