Betty Barringer Wyse, 92, of Boone, NC, passed away peacefully on May 22, 2022.

Betty was born in Goobertown, Arkansas to Rudie and Rena Barringer. She graduated from Tech High School in Memphis, TN. She loved being a full-time mother and then at 51 years old embarked on a 14 year career at Youth Crisis Center in Jacksonville, FL as a loving houseparent to hundreds of children who were runaways or dependent.

She is survived by her daughter, Pam Edwards; son, Clayton Edwards (wife Carolyn); a grandson, Adam Kvasnak; and two nephews, Clifton and Bennett Barringer. A Celebration of Life service is pending. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to His High Places, a Christian Counseling Center, 132 Jarvis Circle, W. Jefferson, NC 28694.

Online condolences may be shared with the Wyse family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Wyse family.

