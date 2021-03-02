The National Education Association’s Read Across America was celebrated Tuesday, March 2, with events across the Watauga County Schools district, including Bethel Elementary.
NEA’s Read Across America is an annual reading motivation and awareness program that calls for every child in every community to celebrate reading on March 2, the birthday of beloved children’s author Dr. Seuss.
