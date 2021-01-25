Bernice "Granny Byrd" Byrd. Bernice Byrd was born August 30, 1924 of the Grandfather Mountain Community.
A daughter of the late Roy James "RJ" Aldridge and Gladys Eliza Taylor Aldridge. She was a homemaker, babysitter known as Granny Byrd to countless children in the community and a member of Watauga Baptist Church.
She is survived by three daughters, Margie Aldridge of Boone, Audrey Chambers and husband, Earl, of Banner Elk, and Jane Ashley and husband, Thomas, of Fleetwood; three granddaughters, Cristie Dollar of Boone, Amy Wheeler of Chesapeake Virginia; grandson, in-law Mike Wheeler of Sugar Grove, Nicole Farley and husband, Chris, of Boone; and one grandson, Greg Parsons and wife, Kristina, of Vilas; one sister, Jean Gragg and husband, Bob, of Lenoir; and one brother, Wade Aldridge and wife, of Morganton; great grandchildren, Charity Dollar, Valerie Dollar, Logan Smith (Autumn), Kyle Parson (Harley), John Ross Parsons, Taylor Guy, Lucas Wheeler (Katie) Joshua Wheeler, Samuel Wheeler, Carson Farley, Lilly Farley, Calla Jane Farley, and Greyson Farley; great great grandchildren, Liam Stapleton, Finn Wheeler, Annabelle Wheeler, Allie Wheeler, and a great great grandson due this July; she is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her father and mother she was preceded in death by her husband, Doc Carson Byrd; son in-law, Randy Aldridge; five sisters, Verlene Roark, Blanch Byrd, Mary Wilcox, Prince Aldridge, and Carmalee Ellis, six brothers; Stuart, Lon, Marl, Clell, Marsh, and Jim Aldridge.
Funeral services for Bernice Aldridge Byrd will be conducted Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at 11:00 o'clock at Watauga Baptist Church. Pastor Tim Buten, Pastor Ray Greene, Mr. Christopher Farley and Pastor John Elledge will officiate. Services will be lived streamed. Interment will follow in Watauga Baptist Church Cemetery. The body will lie in state from 10:00 until 11:00 at the church. Mask and social distancing is requested.
The body will lie in state at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel Monday and Tuesday from 9:00 until 5:00, so friends may pay their respect and sign the guest registry.
Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to Watauga Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 10781 NC Highway 105 South, Banner Elk, North Carolina 28604; or Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care, 902 Kirkwood Street, Lenoir, North Carolina 28645; or Glenbridge Health and Rehab Activities Center, 211 Milton Brown Heirs Road, Boone, North Carolina 28607.
The family respectfully request no food.
Online condolences may be sent to the Byrd family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com
Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.
