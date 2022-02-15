Bartlett Barnard Dougherty was born on April 30, 1945 in Boone, North Carolina to Grace and Barnard Dougherty.
Bartlett was attended by his wife Dianne and daughter Mary-Taylor at his bedside when he passed suddenly and unexpectedly on Thursday, February 10, 2022 in Cary, N.C., due to irreversible coronary condition and now rests in the loving arms of our God and Protector.
Bartlett graduated from Appalachian High School. He attended Fork Union Military Academy and graduated from Appalachian State University with a degree in history and Political Science. He was very proud of being a member of the 1962-63 North Carolina State Championship Football Team.
Bartlett taught school and coached football in York South Carolina and at Green Valley in Watauga County. He owned and enjoyed several retail businesses in his career including, Dougherty Clothing, Eastside Westside Deli, The Palace Jewelry in Boone, North Carolina. Also, he owned Paradigm Coffee house and Roastery and Coffee Xpress in Raleigh and Cary. In later years, Bartlett owned and operated Dougherty Realty company. The Doughertys are members of Christ Episcopal Church, Raleigh, N.C., and reside in Cary, N.C.
He married the love of his life, Dianne Taylor Dougherty, on August 24, 1991. They lived in Asheville, Boone and Cary during their 31 years of marriage. They enjoyed traveling, reading, dancing, their families and many friends as a couple. Bartlett was also proud of his family heritage as grandson to founders of Appalachian State University and was a lifetime supporter of the University.
He is survived by his spouse, Dianne Dougherty, his children, Stacy Dougherty Weaver (Mark Weaver) of Vicksburg Mississippi, Autumn-Grace Dougherty (Jose Uribe) of Ann Arbor Michigan, Mary-Taylor Land (Michael Wilkins) of Raleigh North Carolina, Catherine Land of Greenville, North Carolina; (Michael Wilkins) of Raleigh North Carolina, Catherine Land of Greenville, North Carolina; siblings, David Dougherty (Dale) of Camden South Carolina and Jane Wilson (Gardy) of Rock Hill south Carolina.
Bartlett and Dianne loved being the proud grandparents of Shay Huffman, Macy Weaver, Gray Weaver, Landon Wilkins, Gavin Uribe and great granddaughter Ari Reid Friend.
Bartlett is preceded in death by his parents; and grandson, Reid Bryant Huffman.
Memorial service will be held at Christ Church (120 E Edenton St.) at 1:00 pm on Thursday, February 17. There will be a graveside service followed by internment at Mount Lawn in Boone North Carolina at 2:00 on February, 23, 2022.
At Bartletts request, memorial contributions in his honor can be made to Zion Episcopal Church (Bath North Carolina). 7322 US Hwy. 264 E Road Washington, NC 27889 or to The Reid Initiative of Lifting Lives Family Shelter, Lifting Lives Ministries, Inc., PO Box 820538, Vicksburg, MS 39182.
