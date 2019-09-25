Art Exhibit Celebrates Stories of Recovery

BOONE — N.C. visual artist Douglas Lail will present “Hello My Name Is…”, a collection of portraits and personal recovery stories of people recovering from alcohol, drugs, mental health and other life challenges. The exhibit will take place from Sept. 28 through Oct. 26 at Watauga County Public Library. A closing talk will be held on Saturday, Oct. 26. Specific details can be found on the Watauga County Public Library’s event page.
A professional artist since 2007, Lail began concentrating on portraits in 2014. The idea to do an exhibit on people in recovery grew out of Lail’s own recovery experience and his desire to do something socially relevant with his artwork.
“I’ve been in recovery since 2013,” Lail said. “I’d been in recovery about a year and was experiencing the sting of negative social stigma associated with addiction and I realized I had found the subject matter for my artwork. This project offers a look at the faces of people that face their greatest fears and reunite with the world.”
Lail said the HMNI project is a community outreach program to break through the social stigma of addiction by focusing on the positive impact of recovery in the lives of individuals, their families and the community. He created the portraits in the HMNI project using basic white charcoal on black paper. He said he chose this medium to align the art with the overall concept of the project – emerging from the darkness of addiction into the light of recovery.
“My mission with this project is to paint the light that I see in the mirror as well as the light I see in the people in recovery around me,” Lail said.
The Watauga County Public Library exhibit will kickoff the 2019-20 HMNI road tour. The project is also on display at the Ashe and Wilkes County Public Libraries.
The exhibit also kicks off the Good Neighbor Project grant titled “Stories of Recovery: Finding Hope and Help” awarded to Appalachian Regional Library through the National Network of Libraries of Medicine. ARL will bring Dana Bowman, author of “Bottled: A Mom’s Guide to Early Recovery” to speak at Boone United Methodist Church on Tuesday, Oct. 29, at 5:30 p.m.
She will appear in Wilkes on Monday, Oct. 28, and in Ashe on Wednesday, Oct. 30. “Bottled” is available through the library and there are “Read and Share” copies out in the community. Programming around the theme of recovery is being planned. Visit www.wataugacountylibrary.com to sign up for the library’s e-newsletter to keep up with programs and library news.
