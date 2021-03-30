WATAUGA — AppHealthCare announced March 30 that it will open up COVID-19 vaccine appointments for all adults immediately — eight days earlier than the state's plan to do the same.
Those 16 and older can receive a Pfizer vaccine while those 18 and older can receive any of the three currently available vaccines.
The agency said it does not receive Pfizer vaccines regularly, but are able to keep a list of those who are interested. When it receives a shipment of the Pfizer vaccine, it will reach out to the individuals on the list to schedule their appointment. If community members would like to be on that list, email AppHealthCare at vaccineschedule@apphealth.com or call at (828) 795-1970.
The agency did state Boone Drugs does receive a regular shipment of the Pfizer vaccine and are open for appointments. More information about a first dose appointment can be found at boonedrug.com/covid-vaccine.
To receive a COVID-19 vaccine, an appointment can be scheduled online or by calling the AppHealthCare Call Center at (828) 795-1970. The agency said vaccine appointments will be added to AppHealthCare's website as they are available based on vaccine supply so the agency suggest people continue to check back regularly for additional appointments to be added.
Scheduling COVID-19 vaccine appointments can be done at www.apphealthcare.com/covid-19-vaccinations/.
Gov. Roy Cooper announced March 25 that all adults 16 and older in North Carolina will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine beginning April 7.
“It varies in different localities, but our overall success has been good in the states ready to open vaccine access to more adults,” Cooper said at the press conference. “We’ve been faster and have gotten more supply than we’ve anticipated.”
In Watauga County, 14,530 people have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine while 11,126 have received at least one dose as of March 30. About 19.8 percent of the county has been fully vaccinated.
The vaccine is free to all and does not require anyone to show an ID.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.