WATAUGA —The 2020 NFL Super Bowl® drew an average TV audience of about 99.9 million viewers, according to global measurement and data analytics company Nielsen.
With the pandemic still surging, AppHealthCare is urging people to only gather with people they live with when watching the Super Bowl® to avoid spreading COVID-19.
“Anytime people gather with others they don’t live with, there is a risk of exposure to COVID-19, which could lead to further spread in the community,” said AppHealthCare spokesperson Melissa Bracey. “If you do decide to get together with others you don’t live with, practice the 3 Ws and wear a face mask, wait six feet from others, wash your hands or use hand sanitizer and stay outdoors as much as possible.”
Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and member of the White House COVID-19 Task Force Anthony Fauci is urging people to enjoy the game, but to only watch it with immediate family members.
“Enjoy the game, watch it on television, but do it with the immediate members of your family, the people in your household,” Fauci told NBC’s Today. As much fun as it is to get together in a big Super Bowl® party, now is not the time to do that. Watch the game and enjoy it, but do it with your family or with people that are in your household."
Every time there is something like the Super Bowl® — or a holiday like Christmas, Thanksgiving and New Years — Fauci said there is a spike.
After the Thanksgiving holiday, AppHealthCare Health Director Jenifer Greene previously told the Watauga Democrat that the department saw an uptick in cases.
Watauga County has 138 active COVID-19 cases while Appalachian State has 34 as of Feb. 6.
Bracey urges people to use the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Guidelines to make small gatherings safe. Those guidelines can be found at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/holidays/small-gatherings.html
The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the New England Patriots on Feb. 7 at 6:30 p.m.
