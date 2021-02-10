Appalachian State University has announced its chancellor's and dean's list for the fall 2020 semester. Below are the students who list Watauga County as their county of residence.
Chancellor’s List
Awarded to full-time students (an undergraduate student who carries 12 hours or more of coursework on which grade points are computed) who receive a grade-point average of 3.85 or higher for the current semester. Only courses earning credit toward graduation are used to determine eligibility.
Banner Elk:
- Kelsey Brooke Eaves, Senior, Banner Elk, Pre-Professional
- Jesse Patrick Holmes, Senior, Banner Elk, History, Social Studies Educat
- Tori Marie Logel, Junior, Banner Elk, Social Work
- Jenna C. Maillot, Sophomore, Banner Elk, Social Work
- Joshua Ryan Platt, Senior, Banner Elk, General Geography
Blowing Rock:
- Brooke Ann Byrd, Sophomore, Blowing Rock, Nursing
- Jodie Dubreuil, Senior, Blowing Rock, Graphic Design
- Madison Claire Grinsted, Senior, Blowing Rock, Management
- Kaitlyn Dianne McBurney, Senior, Blowing Rock, Elementary Education
- Matthew Trevor McBurney, Senior, Blowing Rock, Criminal Justice
- Emma Rose Pardue, Sophomore, Blowing Rock, Sociology of Health and Aging
- Virginia Kathryn Roth Sr., Sophomore, Blowing Rock, Communication Studies
- Logan Michael Shaut, Senior, Blowing Rock, Social Work
- Miriam Rebekah Shoaf, Junior, Blowing Rock, Communication Sci & Disorders
Boone:
- Abbey Noel Acree, Junior, Boone, Communication Sci & Disorders
- Maegan Nicole Adolph, Junior, Boone, Nursing
- Holly Danielle Aldridge, Senior, Boone, Creative Writing
- Isaac Montgomery Allen, Junior, Boone, Computer Science
- Amber Jordan Anderson, Senior, Boone, Public Health
- Cassandra Renee Andrion, Junior, Boone, Human Services
- Caroline Abigail Archenbronn, Senior, Boone, Management
- Bailey Ashton Babb, Senior, Boone, Elementary Education
- Aaron Tyndall Bailey, Junior, Boone, Accounting
- Braeden Patrick Bakken, Sophomore, Boone, Communication Studies
- Angela Marie Barnes, Senior, Boone, Secondary Education
- Emily Carole Barnett, Junior, Boone, Exercise Science
- Payton L. Baum, Sophomore, Boone, Computer Science
- Elizabeth Lauren Beard, Junior, Boone, Psychology
- John Christian Belfi, Senior, Boone, Comm, Electronic Media/Bcst
- Chloe Bell, Senior, Boone, Exercise Science
- Brianna K. Bennett, Senior, Boone, Exercise Science
- Jeremy Michael Bentley, Sophomore, Boone, Finance and Banking
- Jace Robinson Besold, Senior, Boone, Ecology,Evol & Environ Biology
- Abigayle Taylor Bingham, Sophomore, Boone, Interior Design
- Benjamin David Blach, Senior, Boone, Computer Science
- Caleb T. Blackburn, Senior, Boone, General Geography
- Ruby Kate Boisclair, Senior, Boone, Social Science
- John Harman Boitnotte, Junior, Boone, Computer Information Systems
- Wesley Paul Bolin, Sophomore, Boone, Exercise Science
- Ashley Nicole Brim, Senior, Boone, Computer Information Systems
- Sophia Dagbjorg Brinson, Senior, Boone, Language Arts
- Christopher Hunter Bristow, Senior, Boone, Sustainable Technology
- Dorian Frances Brown, Senior, Boone, General Mathematics
- Frances Claire Brown, Senior, Boone, Applied Physics
- Gracyn Leigh Brown, Junior, Boone, Communication Sci & Disorders
- Merryn M. Brown, Junior, Boone, Human Services
- Noah William Brown, Senior, Boone, Instrumental Music Education (
- Zoe Madison Bryant, Junior, Boone, Secondary Education
- Amber Margaret Buckholz, Sophomore, Boone, Social Science
- Anna Kathryn Burleson, Senior, Boone, Communication Sci & Disorders
- Mariana Grace Byerly, Junior, Boone, Commercial Photography
- Shannon Rose Callahan, Senior, Boone, Social Work
- Olivia Kathleen Carr, Sophomore, Boone, Comm, Electronic Media/Bcst
- Kaci Lee Carter, Senior, Boone, Exercise Science
- Mikayla Maree Cartwright, Senior, Boone, Social Work
- Annamarie Castaneda Reneau, Freshman, Boone, Studio Art
- Hamilton Todd Castle, Senior, Boone, Finance and Banking
- Megan C. Chamblee, Senior, Boone, Social Work
- Jeffrey Arnold Christie, Senior, Boone, Computer Information Systems
- Sean Michael Christy, Junior, Boone, Economics
- Madison Paige Christy, Junior, Boone, Communication, Advertising
- Eleanor Harper Clark, Freshman, Boone, Health Studies
- Lauren Rose Coleman, Senior, Boone, Human Services
- Dylan James Coley, Sophomore, Boone, Computer Information Systems
- James Michael Cooke, Junior, Boone, Computer Science
- Makenzie Grace Corgan, Sophomore, Boone, Exercise Science
- Scott Douglas Coulson, Senior, Boone, Computer Information Systems
- Krystal Autumn Cranston, Junior, Boone, Agroecology & Sustainable Agri
- Katherine Lea Cress, Senior, Boone, Print / Packaging Production
- Joel Peter Crothers, Senior, Boone, Art History
- Amy Kathryn Cyzman, Senior, Boone, Sustainable Technology
- Ronald Elton Davenport, Senior, Boone, Risk Management and Insurance
- Carolina Cali Davidson, Junior, Boone, Finance and Banking
- Michael Armstrong Davis, Senior, Boone, Environmental Science
- Forrest Taylor Davis-clark, Junior, Boone, Recreation & Park Management
- Chelsea Burke Desvergunat, Senior, Boone, Foodsystems Management
- Chloe Nicole Doane, Sophomore, Boone, Communic, Public Relations
- Richard Scott Dodson, Senior, Boone, Economics
- Mack Paul Doebler, Senior, Boone, Creative Writing
- Brendan Cashill Doering, Senior, Boone, Professional Writing
- Nolan Joseph Dowdle, Senior, Boone, Computer Science
- Kerry Anne Eagleston, Sophomore, Boone, Social Work
- Chloe Bradshaw Eaton, Junior, Boone, History
- Haley Rae Edwards, Senior, Boone, Social Work
- Avery Matthew Ellis, Senior, Boone, Computer Information Systems
- Zoe Ellis, Senior, Boone, Exercise Science
- Audrey Rose Emerson, Senior, Boone, General Marketing
- Katelynn Marie Erm, Senior, Boone, Dietetics
- Madison Grace Ezzell, Senior, Boone, Social Work
- Cori E. Ferguson, Senior, Boone, Business
- Thomas Ward Fetter, Sophomore, Boone, Management
- Sarah Catherine Floyd, Senior, Boone, Human Services
- Summer Marina Gee, Senior, Boone, Sustainable Technology
- Soudalynn Banda George, Senior, Boone, Family and Child Studies
- Emma Elizabeth Georges, Junior, Boone, Communication Sci & Disorders
- Emerson Faith Goldman, Senior, Boone, Public Health
- Miranda Faith Goode, Junior, Boone, Management
- Jaiden Renee Gorniak, Senior, Boone, Cross Media Production
- Sarah Michelle Gott, Senior, Boone, General Curriculum K-12
- Nicholas Fair Granowsky, Senior, Boone, Business
- Mailyn Greig-ratz, Senior, Boone, Individually Designed
- Vanessa Amurao Gremler, Senior, Boone, Ecology,Evol & Environ Biology
- Claire Michelle Grosse, Senior, Boone, Biochemistry
- Kiersten Jamie Groth, Sophomore, Boone, Management
- Lindsey Faith Hamilton, Junior, Boone, English, Secondary Education
- Teryn Emma Hampton, Senior, Boone, International Business
- Emma Leigh Xuan Harkins, Senior, Boone, Management
- Jason Kyle Harrington, Junior, Boone, Sustainable Technology
- Kara Jo Haselton, Junior, Boone, Individually Designed
- Heather Keyana Hatcher, Senior, Boone, Elementary Education
- Cassie Lyn Helms, Junior, Boone, Language Arts
- Jennifer Nielson Helms, Senior, Boone, Theatre Design/Technology
- Neil Alexander Hemmerly, Senior, Boone, Communication Sci & Disorders
- Katlin Marie Hickman, Senior, Boone, Criminal Justice
- Caroline Grace Hicks, Senior, Boone, Criminal Justice
- Reagan Karlyn Hiers, Junior, Boone, Adapted Curriculum K-12
- Katherine Elizabeth Hill, Senior, Boone, Communication Sci & Disorders
- Anderson Cole Hinkle, Sophomore, Boone, Ecology,Evol & Environ Biology
- Tyler Anderson Hobson, Junior, Boone, Dietetics
- Luke Russell Hoffman, Senior, Boone, Community Regional Global Dev
- Margaret Catherine Holder, Sophomore, Boone, Management
- Carlyn Megan Holland, Senior, Boone, Commercial Photography
- Megan Leigh Holland, Senior, Boone, Environmental Science
- Kathryn Janice Hollering, Senior, Boone, Public Health
- Emma Rose Holloway, Senior, Boone, Recreation & Park Management
- Emme Leigh Hooks, Senior, Boone, Music Therapy
- Samuel Lee Howard, Senior, Boone, Computer Science
- Robert Shelton Hughes III, Senior, Boone, Community Regional Global Dev
- Lauren Elizabeth Hunsinger, Junior, Boone, Apparel Design & Merchandising
- Bevin Yesenia Hunter, Junior, Boone, General Curriculum K-12
- Camden Marie Hutchinson, Senior, Boone, Health Studies
- Carrie Elizabeth Hutchison, Junior, Boone, Communication Sci & Disorders
- Quynh Huynh, Junior, Boone, General Marketing
- Alexis Kaitlyn Isley, Junior, Boone, General Marketing
- Bethany Faith Jobe, Senior, Boone, Spanish
- Lindsay Ann Jones, Senior, Boone, Art Education (K-12)
- Riley Haze Jones, Senior, Boone, Outdoor Experiential Education
- Victoria Rose Joy, Senior, Boone, Public Health
- Taryn Ashly Justice, Senior, Boone, Environmental Studies
- Ian M. Kargel, Freshman, Boone, Exercise Science
- Nicole Blake Kavanagh, Senior, Boone, Anthropology
- Sarea Nicole Kelly, Senior, Boone, Theatre Design/Technology
- William L. Kepley, Senior, Boone, Computer Science
- Abbigail Markham Khan, Senior, Boone, Human Services
- Allyson Jane King, Senior, Boone, Studio Art
- Stefanie Marie Klinge, Junior, Boone, Communic, Public Relations
- Haley Malyn Knight, Junior, Boone, Elementary Education
- Anne Stevens Koloski, Junior, Boone, Pre-Professional Legal Studies
- Alexandria Astrid Koncsol, Senior, Boone, Theatre Design/Technology
- Danielle Alyssa Kovasckitz, Senior, Boone, Social Inequalities
- Sarah Emma Kruger, Sophomore, Boone, Certified Chemist
- Veda Emily Kruska, Senior, Boone, Social Work
- Stephen Paul L'Esperance, Senior, Boone, Int'l & Comparative Politics
- Caitlin Ruth L'Hommedieu, Senior, Boone, Family and Child Studies
- Quentin Thomas Lachance, Sophomore, Boone, Ecology,Evol & Environ Biology
- Jacob Austin Lamb, Senior, Boone, Criminal Justice
- Hannah Marie Larson, Senior, Boone, Dietetics
- Cali-Ann Sarah Lilly, Senior, Boone, Creative Writing
- Malcolm Gabriel Long, Senior, Boone, Cell/Molecular Biology
- Elisa Christine Longoria, Junior, Boone, Music Therapy
- Ana Isabel Lopez, Junior, Boone, Natural Science
- Alexis Brooke Loveland, Senior, Boone, Instrument/Bassoon
- Alexander Y. Lubinecky, Senior, Boone, Supply Chain Management
- Aaron Seth Lubkemann, Junior, Boone, Physical Sciences
- Brandon Michael Lushene, Sophomore, Boone, Supply Chain Management
- Elaine Nicole Mansure, Senior, Boone, Furniture Design
- Odessa Noelle Marcus, Senior, Boone, Computer Information Systems
- Kyera Kay McCrimmon, Senior, Boone, Human Services
- Jeassica Noel McCuller, Senior, Boone, Computer Information Systems
- Nathaniel Richard McDonald, Junior, Boone, Comm, Electronic Media/Bcst
- Kayla Brynne McDougle, Senior, Boone, Interior Design
- Susan Maria Rodriguez McDowell, Senior, Boone, Global Studies
- Bailey Danielle McFee, Sophomore, Boone, Sociology
- Victoria Hope McGinnis, Senior, Boone, Elementary Education
- Erin M. McIntyre, Sophomore, Boone, Communication, Advertising
- Shabrina Denise McPherson, Junior, Boone, Film Studies
- Allyson Foster Medlin, Senior, Boone, Public Health
- Colin Daniel Mesa, Senior, Boone, Cell/Molecular Biology
- Molly Claire Messenheimer, Sophomore, Boone, Public Health
- Ariayna Miah Meyer, Junior, Boone, Psychology
- Jenna Elizabeth Michalski, Junior, Boone, Commercial Photography
- Abigail Rose Miles, Senior, Boone, Creative Writing
- Rachel Terese Milkereit, Senior, Boone, Ecology,Evol & Environ Biology
- Kathelyn Mae Miller, Senior, Boone, Instrumental Music Education (
- Virginia M. Miller, Junior, Boone, Adapted Curriculum K-12
- Sofiia Mishchenko, Senior, Boone, Accounting
- Natalie Rose Mitchell, Junior, Boone, Comm, Electronic Media/Bcst
- Samantha Ellen Montgomery, Sophomore, Boone, Exercise Science
- Maisy Catherine Mosteller, Junior, Boone, Elementary Education
- Denver Allman Moyers, Senior, Boone, Film Studies
- Karen Margaret Mumma, Junior, Boone, Communication Studies
- Pedro Alfonso Murcia, Senior, Boone, Product Design
- Mabeki Ntu Mvuendy, Junior, Boone, Exercise Science
- Annessa Katerina Neilsen, Senior, Boone, Pre-Professional
- Naomi Faith Nolan, Senior, Boone, Art Education (K-12)
- Lindsay Elizabeth Normile, Senior, Boone, Exercise Science
- Keegan Joan O'Boyle, Senior, Boone, Human Services
- Heather Elyse O'Quinn, Junior, Boone, Human Services
- Madeline Celeste Ogrady, Junior, Boone, Education Studies
- Bayley Alexandria Olson, Senior, Boone, Interior Design
- Sarah K. Osborn, Junior, Boone, Social Work
- Patrick Adams Osborne, Senior, Boone, Computer Information Systems
- Carlos Antonio Osorio-valle, Senior, Boone, Political Science
- Nicolas Andre Paradis, Senior, Boone, Computer Information Systems
- Patricia Giselle Parks, Senior, Boone, Social Work
- Emma Rose Passino, Senior, Boone, Outdoor Experiential Education
- Shelby Ann Pearsall, Junior, Boone, Professional Writing
- Joi Markayla Perry, Senior, Boone, Elementary Education
- Lucy Lynnae Perry-hanson, Senior, Boone, Studio Art
- Christopher Michael Persinger, Junior, Boone, Community & Regional Planning
- Adam Robert Peterlin, Senior, Boone, Human Services
- Holden Brooks Petty, Junior, Boone, Life Science
- Gabrielle Aryn Phillips, Senior, Boone, Social Work
- Chelsea Elizabeth Pipes, Senior, Boone, Social Work
- Heather Anna Poole, Junior, Boone, Elementary Education
- Griffith Edwin Porter, Senior, Boone, American Politics
- Caroline Paige Powell, Junior, Boone, General Marketing
- Wesley Pitts Powell, Senior, Boone, Computer Information Systems
- Lauren Marie Press, Sophomore, Boone, Community Regional Global Dev
- Abigail Frances Priest, Senior, Boone, Communication Sci & Disorders
- Whitney Grace Puffer, Senior, Boone, Commercial Photography
- Chandler Thomas Queen, Senior, Boone, Commercial Photography
- Abigail Dawn Quesenberry, Junior, Boone, Elementary Education
- Selina Maria Quinones, Junior, Boone, Public Health
- Kara Anne Raichle, Junior, Boone, Human Services
- Cassidy Alaina Rash, Senior, Boone, Product Design
- Andrew H. Ray, Senior, Boone, Commercial Recreation & Touris
- Renea Petree Reed, Senior, Boone, Studio Art
- Samantha F. Rettig, Senior, Boone, Product Design
- Emily Ann Rodriguez, Senior, Boone, Social Work
- Hector Vega Rojas, Senior, Boone, Social Work
- Mackenzie Paige Rorie, Senior, Boone, Adapted Curriculum K-12
- Grayson Lane Ross, Sophomore, Boone, Individually Designed
- Marshal Frye Roten, Sophomore, Boone, Finance and Banking
- Rachel Susan Ruble, Senior, Boone, Studio Art
- Gracyn Andrews Ruffin, Junior, Boone, Public Health
- Angela Renee Ruggles, Senior, Boone, American Politics
- Matthew Allen Rush, Junior, Boone, Supply Chain Management
- Henry Clay Russell, Junior, Boone, Applied Physics
- Joshua Cole Russell, Senior, Boone, Certified Chemist
- Gamal Sherif Gameledin Said, Sophomore, Boone, Computer Information Systems
- Elena Sofia Sanchez, Senior, Boone, Art Management
- Eloisa A. Sanchez, Senior, Boone, General Mathematics
- Antonia Rogero Scherlen, Senior, Boone, Psychology
- Kristian Lynn Schlichting, Junior, Boone, Cell/Molecular Biology
- William Paul Scott, Senior, Boone, General Marketing
- Molly Nicole Setliff, Senior, Boone, Criminal Justice
- Nicholas James Shanahan, Senior, Boone, Environmental Studies
- Noah Christopher Shaw, Senior, Boone, Supply Chain Management
- Grace Meredith Shearon, Junior, Boone, Elementary Education
- Benjamin Reid Shoaf, Senior, Boone, Sales
- Emma Lea Simmons, Senior, Boone, Social Work
- Ian Wylie Smith, Junior, Boone, Product Design
- Caileigh Jane Snowdon, Senior, Boone, Communication Sci & Disorders
- Kaitlyn Rebecca Sorensen, Junior, Boone, Outdoor Experiential Education
- Jessica M. Sorenson, Junior, Boone, Psychology
- Megan Alice Spickard, Sophomore, Boone, Family and Child Studies
- Katherine Marie Spillane, Senior, Boone, Birth Through Kindergarten
- Jesse Lee Spillars, Senior, Boone, Computer Information Systems
- Lauren Leigh Stefanski, Senior, Boone, Communication Sci & Disorders
- Katelen Deanna Stevens, Senior, Boone, Management
- Emma Jane Strange, Senior, Boone, Anthropology
- Mattelyn Rae Suggs, Freshman, Boone, Exercise Science
- Adrianne M. Tackitt, Junior, Boone, Multidisciplinary
- Taylor Nicole Tebbetts, Sophomore, Boone, Apparel Design & Merchandising
- Joshua Harrison Teeters, Sophomore, Boone, Elementary Education
- Dimitri Tempelis, Junior, Boone, Commercial Photography
- Megan Ashleigh Temple, Senior, Boone, Accounting
- Sarah Addison Thomas, Senior, Boone, Elementary Education
- Michael Dupont Thompson, Junior, Boone, Finance and Banking
- Taylor Lianne Tippins, Junior, Boone, History, Social Studies Educat
- Cassidy Brooke Torrey, Senior, Boone, Creative Writing
- Jack Edward Treece, Junior, Boone, English, Secondary Education
- Isabelle Marie Trew, Junior, Boone, Elementary Education
- Margaret Rose Trumpower, Junior, Boone, Studio Art
- Kekoa Benjamin Ulansey, Senior, Boone, Exercise Science
- Mackenzie R. Utter, Senior, Boone, Creative Writing
- Pabla Vue, Junior, Boone, Communication Sci & Disorders
- Mary Elizabeth Warren, Junior, Boone, Environmental Studies
- John Graham Watkins, Senior, Boone, Construction Management
- Grace Adaline Watson, Sophomore, Boone, Communication, Advertising
- Mckenzie Geneva Watson, Senior, Boone, Social Work
- Lesley Ann Michelle Wells, Senior, Boone, Community Regional Global Dev
- Rose Ellen Wheeler, Senior, Boone, Management
- Brooke N. White, Senior, Boone, Communication Sci & Disorders
- Siler Jackson White, Sophomore, Boone, Construction Management
- Abigale Carson Wiggins, Senior, Boone, Human Services
- Chloe Elaine Wiles, Senior, Boone, Interior Design
- Makayla Synclyre Wilkins, Senior, Boone, Supply Chain Management
- Bethany Grace Wilson, Senior, Boone, Elementary Education
- Jesse Marie Wilson, Senior, Boone, Architectural Tech & Design
- Sydney Marie Wilson, Junior, Boone, Elementary Education
- Taylor Richard Wilson, Senior, Boone, Business
- Laura Emma Winburn, Senior, Boone, Psychology
- Ella Nicole Woehl, Senior, Boone, Public Health
- Ally Nicole Wright, Senior, Boone, Cell/Molecular Biology
- Faith Musick Wright, Senior, Boone, Dietetics
- Edwin Lovell Yancey III, Junior, Boone, Recording and Production
- Casey Laura Yoder, Junior, Boone, Elementary Education
- Catharine Marie Yodis, Senior, Boone, Music Therapy
- Bailey Jo Young, Senior, Boone, Actuarial Science
Deep Gap
- Alexis Monet Borlase, Senior, Deep Gap, Language Arts
- Autumn Brooke Chiarolanzio, Senior, Deep Gap, Social Work
- Jack Charles Schiavo, Freshman, Deep Gap, Undecided
Sugar Grove
- Abigail Rose Barry, Senior, Sugar Grove, Instrument/Voice
- Margaret Joy Barry, Junior, Sugar Grove, Mathematics
- Henry Liam Jones, Freshman, Sugar Grove, Computer Science
- Howard William Kraft, Senior, Sugar Grove, Elementary Education
- Luke Thomas Smith, Freshman, Sugar Grove, Applied Physics
- Eric David Stuart, Senior, Sugar Grove, Recreation & Park Management
Vilas:
- Seth Jackson Arndt-Maynard, Senior, Vilas, Sustainable Technology
- Colton James Bailey, Senior, Vilas, Computer Science
- Zoe Dae Benfield, Senior, Vilas, Creative Writing
- Nathaniel Breen, Sophomore, Vilas, Comm, Electronic Media/Bcst
- Noah Samuel Byrd, Sophomore, Vilas, Criminal Justice
- Kelsey Brook Charbeneau, Senior, Vilas, Human Services
- Alexandra Elizabeth Hollis, Sophomore, Vilas, Accounting
- Montana Prairie Skye Mills, Junior, Vilas, Birth Through Kindergarten
- Kira Sage Plummer, Senior, Vilas, Anthropology
- Robert Benjamin Stewart, Freshman, Vilas, International Business
Zionville:
- Jacquelyn Suzanne McGuire, Senior, Zionville, Interior Design
- Faith M. Trivette, Junior, Zionville, Accounting
Dean’s list
An undergraduate student who carries 12-14 hours of coursework on which grade points are computed and who attains a grade point average of 3.45 or better for the current semester. An undergraduate student who carries 15 hours of coursework and who attains a grade point average of 3.25 or better for the current semester.
Banner Elk:
- Brooke Danielle Lockamy, Sophomore, Banner Elk, Nursing
- Chloe M. Maillot, Freshman, Banner Elk, Nursing
- William Taylor Rankin, Senior, Banner Elk, Management
- Gregory Cole Storie, Junior, Banner Elk, Finance and Banking
Blowing Rock:
- Troy Stephen Boudreau, Junior, Blowing Rock, Exercise Science
- Maya Faith Cook, Junior, Blowing Rock, Apparel Design & Merchandising
- Dylan Alexander Cox, Senior, Blowing Rock, Film Studies
- Chase Taylor Eckert, Senior, Blowing Rock, Construction Management
- Mary Margaret Gilleskie, Junior, Blowing Rock, Fam & Intimate Relationships
- Richard Daniel Guerrero, Senior, Blowing Rock, Exercise Science
- Justin Tyler Hannifin, Senior, Blowing Rock, Construction Management
- Allison Taylor Herring, Junior, Blowing Rock, Management
- Riley Shea Hoaglin, Senior, Blowing Rock, Dance Studies
- John Alexander Leppard, Senior, Blowing Rock, Human Services
- Isabella Stuart Metts, Senior, Blowing Rock, Quantitative Geoscience
- Emma Poovey, Senior, Blowing Rock, Graphic Design
- Sarah Anne Poovey, Senior, Blowing Rock, Hospitality & Tourism Mgmt
- Thomas Grant Spradley, Sophomore, Blowing Rock, General Curriculum K-12
- Robert Christian Todd, Junior, Blowing Rock, Digital Marketing
- Tyler David Tripp, Senior, Blowing Rock, Computer Science
- Courtney Brooke Wrenn, Junior, Blowing Rock, Management
Boone:
- Ethan Blake Abrams, Junior, Boone, Risk Management and Insurance
- Rebecca Ainsley Adams, Junior, Boone, Apparel Design & Merchandising
- Hailey Camille Adkins, Senior, Boone, Communication Sci & Disorders
- Chloe Suzanne Alexander, Senior, Boone, Commercial Recreation & Touris
- Curtis Rosvill Alexander, Junior, Boone, Sustainable Technology
- Jacob Aaron Allen, Senior, Boone, Management
- Madeleine June Allen, Senior, Boone, Social Science
- Maximus Alexander Allison, Junior, Boone, Business
- Zackery Bryan Allred, Sophomore, Boone, General Marketing
- Erika Alice Amundson, Sophomore, Boone, General Geography
- Ariel Elaine Anderson, Senior, Boone, Human Services
- Carter Bradley Anderson, Sophomore, Boone, Nursing
- Caroline Rachel Arch, Senior, Boone, Social Science
- Victoria Lynn Argento, Senior, Boone, Religious Studies
- Alyssa Marie Ashley, Junior, Boone, Sales
- Devon Suzanne Atkins, Senior, Boone, Health Care Management
- Katherine Elizabeth Atkins, Senior, Boone, Health Care Management
- Gabriel Heyser Atkinson, Senior, Boone, History, Social Studies Educat
- William Valentine Austin, Junior, Boone, History, Social Studies Educat
- Sydney Elizabeth Baker, Junior, Boone, Public Health
- Kendall Paige Balton, Sophomore, Boone, Management
- Jennifer Huyen Banh, Junior, Boone, Human Services
- Elizabeth Hope Barkley, Senior, Boone, Outdoor Experiential Education
- Kaley Marie Barnes, Junior, Boone, Instrumental Music Education (
- Morgan E. Barnes, Sophomore, Boone, Management
- Salem Presson Barton, Senior, Boone, Communic, Public Relations
- Sumer Elaine Batchelor, Sophomore, Boone, Social Science
- James Addison Beam, Sophomore, Boone, Finance and Banking
- Owen Jackson Beaver, Junior, Boone, Cell/Molecular Biology
- Love Elizabeth Ben-Israel, Sophomore, Boone, Criminal Justice
- Taos Autumn Berry, Junior, Boone, Nursing
- Stephen Douglas Biddix, Junior, Boone, Comm, Electronic Media/Bcst
- Ivey Ann Black, Junior, Boone, Criminal Justice
- Belinda Cheyanna Blankenship, Sophomore, Boone, Social Work
- Ashley Elizabeth Blum, Sophomore, Boone, Exercise Science
- Jazmin Boler, Sophomore, Boone, Environmental Studies
- Krista Noel Bolick, Sophomore, Boone, Human Services
- Bianca Simone Bortoluzzi, Senior, Boone, Communic, Public Relations
- Andrew C. Boykin, Senior, Boone, Communication, Journalism
- Eli Prescott Boyte, Senior, Boone, General Geography
- Abigail Pauline Brady, Senior, Boone, Theatre Education
- Megan Elizabeth Brailey, Junior, Boone, Criminology, Deviance & Law
- Katie Elizabeth Branch, Junior, Boone, Communic, Public Relations
- Samuel R. Branch, Sophomore, Boone, Earth Systems Science
- David Wylie Brashier, Senior, Boone, Communic, Public Relations
- Sydney Renee Bridges, Junior, Boone, Exercise Science
- Anthony Jordan Brito, Senior, Boone, Cell/Molecular Biology
- Michael Parker Brooks, Junior, Boone, International Studies
- Elijah James Brown, Junior, Boone, Product Design
- Olivia Leighann Bruce, Sophomore, Boone, Elementary Education
- Rheo Fulton Bruer, Senior, Boone, Computer Science
- Nicholas A. Bufano, Senior, Boone, Pre-Professional
- Samantha Madison Bunn, Junior, Boone, Criminal Justice
- Joshua Burke, Sophomore, Boone, International Studies
- Kacey Nicole Burke, Sophomore, Boone, Interior Design
- Christian A. Cabrera, Senior, Boone, Elementary Education
- Ragan Henley Cadd, Junior, Boone, Nursing
- Jeremiah Calamaco, Sophomore, Boone, Sustainable Technology
- Donald Joseph Cardwell, Sophomore, Boone, Criminal Justice
- Aaron William Carpenter, Senior, Boone, Cell/Molecular Biology
- Patricia Alexandra Carrera, Senior, Boone, Natural Science
- Abigail Lynn Carter, Sophomore, Boone, Criminal Justice
- Anderson Todd Castle, Sophomore, Boone, Finance and Banking
- Kade Ethan Castle, Freshman, Boone, Ecology,Evol & Environ Biology
- Juan Pablo Castro, Junior, Boone, Exercise Science
- Juan Pablo Cedeno, Sophomore, Boone, International Economics
- Joshua Erle Cegelski, Sophomore, Boone, Computer Information Systems
- Mary Frances Chapman, Junior, Boone, Exercise Science
- Troy Andrew Choplin, Senior, Boone, Computer Science
- Mallory E. Ciesla, Junior, Boone, Elementary Education
- Glicerio Antonio Telan Clemente III, Sophomore, Boone, Supply Chain Management
- Ashley Marie Cline, Senior, Boone, Criminal Justice
- Peyton Elizabeth Cline, Sophomore, Boone, Computer Information Systems
- Ethan Douglas Coates, Sophomore, Boone, Comm, Electronic Media/Bcst
- Sophie Caroline Coleman, Junior, Boone, Communication Sci & Disorders
- Jay Parker Collins, Senior, Boone, Management
- Tatum Leigh Collins, Senior, Boone, Management
- Sydney Ann Conley, Senior, Boone, Cell/Molecular Biology
- Lydia Christine Connor, Junior, Boone, Accounting
- Alexa Haily Cook, Senior, Boone, Public Administration
- Matthew Richard Cook, Sophomore, Boone, Human Services
- Piper Cook, Junior, Boone, Criminal Justice
- Thomas Alvin Coppley, Senior, Boone, Sustainable Technology
- Hannah Corley, Sophomore, Boone, Pre-Professional Legal Studies
- Alexa Grace Corrova, Junior, Boone, Elementary Education
- Parker Hamilton Corso, Junior, Boone, Pre-Professional Legal Studies
- Madeline Elese Corson, Senior, Boone, Marketing and Promotion
- Morgan Taylor Cortez, Sophomore, Boone, Psychology
- Austin Steven Costner, Senior, Boone, American Politics
- Lauren Faith Cottom, Freshman, Boone, General Marketing
- Matthew Courtney, Senior, Boone, General Marketing
- Samuel J. Crabbe, Junior, Boone, Management
- Anne-marie Louise Crouch, Sophomore, Boone, Construction Management
- Bridget Nichole Crump, Junior, Boone, Cell/Molecular Biology
- Emma Caroline Crump, Senior, Boone, Communication Sci & Disorders
- Jessica Lyn Curcio, Junior, Boone, Communication Studies
- Tamsin L. Czochara, Senior, Boone, Archaeology
- Matthew Xavier Dacosta, Sophomore, Boone, Construction Management
- Nicholas James Daly, Senior, Boone, History
- William S. Davenport, Senior, Boone, Comm, Electronic Media/Bcst
- Henry Wheeler Davis, Senior, Boone, Cell/Molecular Biology
- Anna Marie De La Cruz, Senior, Boone, Comm, Electronic Media/Bcst
- Logan Campbell Decker, Senior, Boone, Sustainable Technology
- Kaelen Dane Depaulo, Senior, Boone, Computer Information Systems
- Dana Marie DeSilva, Sophomore, Boone, Interior Design
- Anisha Shashi Dhar, Senior, Boone, Human Services
- Mia Isabella Di Cristofalo, Junior, Boone, Health Care Management
- Ashley C. Dixon, Senior, Boone, Social Science
- Chase Caldwell Dixon, Senior, Boone, Construction Management
- Kobe Xin Doren, Senior, Boone, Commercial Photography
- Kaitlyn Dornauer, Junior, Boone, Commercial Photography
- Emma Isabella Dosa, Senior, Boone, Management
- Logan Shane Doublin, Junior, Boone, Construction Management
- Caroline Josephine Doyle, Junior, Boone, Psychology
- Katelyn Brooke Drawbaugh, Junior, Boone, Construction Management
- Emily Katherine Drum, Senior, Boone, Public Health
- Alyssia Michelle Dula, Senior, Boone, Social Work
- Quincie H. Dulaney, Junior, Boone, Communic, Public Relations
- Kate Duran-rivera, Senior, Boone, Mathematics
- Diana Leigh Durk, Junior, Boone, Communication Studies
- Kerri Ann Durkan, Senior, Boone, Cell/Molecular Biology
- Nicolle Iwona Dziorny, Senior, Boone, Digital Marketing
- Casey Marie Eberts, Junior, Boone, Certified Chemist
- Jacob Eckley, Junior, Boone, Product Design
- Lauren Elizabeth Edgil, Senior, Boone, Communic, Public Relations
- Jason Lee Ellington, Senior, Boone, General Marketing
- Kenneth Alan Ervin, Junior, Boone, Management
- Madisson Melisa Escobar-c, Junior, Boone, Int'l & Comparative Politics
- Peyton Michelle Euliss, Junior, Boone, Architectural Tech & Design
- Haley Renee Feyerherd, Senior, Boone, Social Science
- Morgan Mackenna Flores, Sophomore, Boone, Public Health
- Charlotte Grace Fonda, Junior, Boone, Comm, Electronic Media/Bcst
- Sara Svetlana Fonseca, Senior, Boone, Archaeology
- Caroline Grace Ford, Sophomore, Boone, Elementary Education
- Baylee Alexandra Fortune, Senior, Boone, Communic, Public Relations
- Evan J. Fowler, Junior, Boone, Pre-Professional Legal Studies
- Salem A. Fowler, Sophomore, Boone, Sustainable Technology
- Thomas G. Frazier, Junior, Boone, Creative Writing
- Andrew Thomas Freeman, Sophomore, Boone, Finance and Banking
- David Stewart Furr, Senior, Boone, Apparel Design & Merchandising
- Aaron Priest Fyler, Senior, Boone, Recording and Production
- David Peter Gagliardo, Junior, Boone, Economics
- Samuel J. Gagnon, Junior, Boone, Sales
- Sarah Jane Gainey, Senior, Boone, Birth Through Kindergarten
- Benny Ray Galliher III, Senior, Boone, Sustainable Technology
- Bobby Gann, Senior, Boone, Sustainable Technology
- Emma Christine Gay, Sophomore, Boone, Construction Management
- Ashton M. Gerlach, Senior, Boone, Family and Child Studies
- Morgan Monique Gibbard, Senior, Boone, Social Work
- Jacob Gillespie, Senior, Boone, Product Design
- Gina Marie Gisondi, Senior, Boone, Management
- Brittney Colleen Gobourne, Senior, Boone, Studio Art
- Hali Catharine Goddard, Senior, Boone, Exercise Science
- Jenna Nicole Godwin, Senior, Boone, Cross Media Production
- Madeleine Brooke Goldman, Senior, Boone, American Politics
- Adrienne Marie Goppold, Senior, Boone, Fermentation Sciences
- Conor Patrick Gotzens, Senior, Boone, General Marketing
- Faith Kathryn Goyne, Senior, Boone, Biology
- Rachel Ryan Graham, Junior, Boone, Agroecology & Sustainable Agri
- Zhen Michael Graham, Senior, Boone, Business
- Karen Granger, Senior, Boone, English, Secondary Education
- Michala Symone Grant, Senior, Boone, Graphic Design
- Brianna Kathleen Graves, Senior, Boone, Dance Studies
- Hayley Noelle Green, Senior, Boone, Elementary Education
- William Richard Green, Senior, Boone, Philosophy
- Jackson Ernest Greene, Junior, Boone, Supply Chain Management
- Elizabeth Alexandra Grimm, Sophomore, Boone, Human Services
- Autumn Overton Groesbeck, Junior, Boone, Ecology,Evol & Environ Biology
- Dmitriy Groesbeck, Senior, Boone, Biochemistry
- Amelia Lynne Gross, Senior, Boone, Dietetics
- Robert D. Gruber, Sophomore, Boone, Human Services
- Lane Margaret Guedry, Senior, Boone, Social Work
- Madison Marie Guinn, Senior, Boone, Human Services
- Sarah Helen Hageman, Senior, Boone, Music Therapy
- Joshua Isaiah Hairston, Sophomore, Boone, Exercise Science
- Kathleen Marie Halloran, Senior, Boone, Human Services
- Hiott Parker Hames, Senior, Boone, Construction Management
- Luke Mcmanus Hamilton, Senior, Boone, Construction Management
- Currie L. Hanes, Senior, Boone, Management
- Christina Jade Harris, Senior, Boone, Elementary Education
- William Hunter Hartman, Junior, Boone, Outdoor Experiential Education
- Charis E. Hatcher, Sophomore, Boone, Architectural Tech & Design
- Katelyn Rose Haven, Senior, Boone, Environmental Geology
- Harlee Elizabeth Hawthorne, Junior, Boone, Risk Management and Insurance
- Tyler Michael Healy, Sophomore, Boone, Computer Science
- Bryson Scott Hedrick, Sophomore, Boone, Applied Physics
- Anthony Matthew Hengst, Senior, Boone, General Mathematics
- Haley Kathryn Herman, Senior, Boone, Public Health
- Rodgers H. Herman, Freshman, Boone, Computer Information Systems
- Jennifer Caitlyn Heuer, Junior, Boone, Human Services
- Madison Amelia Hill, Senior, Boone, Social Work
- Tyler Nicholas Hinch, Junior, Boone, Sales
- Danielle Anna Hitchcock, Senior, boone, Cell/Molecular Biology
- Sloan Hodges, Senior, Boone, Community Regional Global Dev
- Spencer Makenzie Hoffman, Senior, Boone, Individually Designed
- Lauryn Shae Holcomb, Sophomore, Boone, Public Health
- Suzanne Michelle Holt, Junior, Boone, Nursing
- Madeline Alexis Hord, Junior, Boone, Interior Design
- Erika K. Horton, Junior, Boone, Social Work
- Drew Jordan Hoyt, Junior, Boone, Accounting
- Taylor E. Hunt, Junior, Boone, Birth Through Kindergarten
- Finlay Holland Hynes, Senior, Boone, Exercise Science
- Samantha Melissa Ibarra, Junior, Boone, Social Work
- Austin Sterling Idol, Freshman, Boone, Management
- Emily Grace Igo, Senior, Boone, Outdoor Experiential Education
- Destry Joseph Impeduglia, Junior, Boone, Geography
- Hope Victoria Inglis, Senior, Boone, Health Care Management
- Andrew Tiberius Isaacs, Junior, Boone, Psychology
- William Drew Israel, Senior, Boone, Construction Management
- Gray Lawrence Jackson, Junior, Boone, Health Studies
- Griffin Thomas James, Junior, Boone, Sustainable Building Systems
- Douglas Curtis Johnston, Sophomore, Boone, Sustainable Technology
- Demetrius Jones-dixon, Senior, Boone, Studio Art
- Donald Austin Joyce, Senior, Boone, Criminal Justice
- Tyler Rennie Julyan, Senior, Boone, General Marketing
- Alexa Marie Kabas, Junior, Boone, Public Health
- Kyle J. Keith, Senior, Boone, General Economics
- Victoria Passion Kelley, Junior, Boone, Public Health
- Kelsey Cecille Kirkman, Sophomore, Boone, Psychology
- Savannah Ann Kirkman, Senior, Boone, Communication, Advertising
- Madelyn Mae Klubert, Senior, Boone, Architectural Tech & Design
- Katherine Mccracken Knight, Junior, Boone, Communic, Public Relations
- Sofia Kooyman, Junior, Boone, Communication, Advertising
- Casey Alexa Kruger, Sophomore, Boone, Health Care Management
- Trevor John Laffin, Senior, Boone, Digital Marketing
- Abby Brianne Laney, Senior, Boone, General Mathematics
- Thomas Anthony Larison, Sophomore, Boone, Exercise Science
- Margaret Abigail Laviner, Senior, Boone, Exercise Science
- Declan James Leavitt, Sophomore, Boone, Recording and Production
- Zoee Meredith Leblanc, Junior, Boone, English, Secondary Education
- Spencer Christian Lee, Junior, Boone, Environmental Studies
- Joseph Nicholas Lenaeus, Sophomore, Boone, Finance and Banking
- Tyler Michael Leonard, Junior, Boone, Communication Sci & Disorders
- Parks Harrison Lewis, Junior, Boone, Exercise Science
- Gina Rene Liles, Senior, Boone, Business
- Marcus Alan Limbrick, Junior, Boone, Computer Information Systems
- Ellie Grace Lindsey, Junior, Boone, Graphic Design
- Nicholas Patrick Lipsette, Senior, Boone, Instrument/Trumpet
- Avery Elizabeth Lowder, Junior, Boone, Public Health
- Eris Porter Lowdermilk, Senior, Boone, Literary Studies
- Carleigh Jean Lowe, Junior, Boone, Communication Studies
- James Cameron Lucas, Sophomore, Boone, Construction Management
- Courtney Leigh Luckwaldt, Senior, Boone, Criminal Justice
- Christian Heather Lynott, Senior, Boone, Computer Information Systems
- Andrew Kyle Lyons, Junior, Boone, Computer Information Systems
- Katherine Elise Lyons, Junior, Boone, Forensic Science
- Emily Miller Macdonald, Senior, Boone, Management
- Drew Shelby Magnuson, Sophomore, Boone, Geographic Information Systems
- Pauline Kaethe Mangold, Sophomore, Boone, Exercise Science
- Faith Amber Mangretta, Junior, Boone, Communication Sci & Disorders
- Justice M. Mapp, Junior, Boone, Sales
- Kyle Randall Marcus, Senior, Boone, Computer Information Systems
- Jake Walter Markland, Junior, Boone, Communication, Journalism
- Addison Leigh Martin, Junior, Boone, General Marketing
- Sinahid Magdalena Martinez, Senior, Boone, Sales
- Sally Anne Matal, Junior, Boone, Language Arts
- Jameson Forrest Mathews, Junior, Boone, Sustainable Technology
- Marvel Ann Maull, Senior, Boone, Communication, Advertising
- Robert Maxwell McCain IV, Sophomore, Boone, Management
- Cyrus Orion McCall, Sophomore, Boone, Psychology
- Megan Brianna McCulloh, Senior, Boone, Communication, Journalism
- Elizabeth Grace McDaniel, Junior, Boone, Commercial Recreation & Touris
- Ashley Sue McDowell, Senior, Boone, Nursing
- Lindsay Daria McGinnis, Senior, Boone, Interior Design
- Jacob Robert McInturff, Freshman, Boone, Finance and Banking
- Sandi Michelle McNair, Senior, Boone, Sustainable Technology
- Andrew Hudson Medley, Sophomore, Boone, General Marketing
- Daniel James Medlin, Senior, Boone, Recreation & Park Management
- Leanne Michelle Meserve, Senior, Boone, Communication Studies
- Darby Ashton Mick, Sophomore, Boone, Commercial Photography
- Charlee Kathleen Miller, Senior, Boone, Supply Chain Management
- Elysia Dominique Miller, Junior, Boone, Sales
- David Ethan Milley, Junior, Boone, Construction Management
- Jonathan Cortez Millner, Senior, Boone, Human Services
- Patrick Miret, Sophomore, Boone, Agroecology & Sustainable Agri
- Blaikley Alexis Mitchell, Senior, Boone, Literary Studies
- John Robert Moncrieff II, Senior, Boone, Sales
- Claire Emma Mooney, Junior, Boone, Exercise Science
- Charles Andrew Ramey Moore, Senior, Boone, Construction Management
- Javier Jesus Morales-dozal, Senior, Boone, Exercise Science
- Connor Richardson Moravec, Junior, Boone, Construction Management
- Justin William Morey, Senior, Boone, Archaeology
- Gabriel Bartlett Morgan, Junior, Boone, Product Design
- Joshua Keith Morrow, Senior, Boone, Product Design
- Anna Marie Morton, Sophomore, Boone, Nursing
- Jones Christopher Mullinax, Junior, Boone, Pre-Professional Legal Studies
- Emily Elizabeth Munoz, Sophomore, Boone, Exercise Science
- Ethan Slate Murphy, Sophomore, Boone, Philosophy
- Griffin Correll Myers, Junior, Boone, Management
- Jakeya Nasrin, Junior, Boone, International Business
- Saisha Alena Neilsen, Sophomore, Boone, Cell/Molecular Biology
- Jaclyn Mccormack Neumann, Sophomore, Boone, Graphic Design
- Allison Nicole Newman, Senior, Boone, Social Inequalities
- Chase Newsome, Junior, Boone, Construction Management
- Elias Charles Newton, Senior, Boone, Communic, Public Relations
- Rebekah Arabella Nielsen, Junior, Boone, Environmental Studies
- Claudia Lynn Nixon, Junior, Boone, Human Services
- Lauren Cynthia Nuckols, Sophomore, Boone, Management
- Cassidy Moore Nye, Senior, Boone, Communication Studies
- Benjamin James O Brien, Senior, Boone, Environmental Studies
- Meghan Rose O'Mara, Sophomore, Boone, Exercise Science
- Tayler Ann Odell, Junior, Boone, Art History
- Brian Bernstan Opatosky, Senior, Boone, International Studies
- Benjamin Fryer Page, Senior, Boone, Computer Information Systems
- Elizabeth Evelyn Marie Page, Senior, Boone, Literary Studies
- Lauren Elizabeth Parham, Senior, Boone, Ecology,Evol & Environ Biology
- Sara Elizabeth Parker, Junior, Boone, Cell/Molecular Biology
- Joshua Lee Parrott, Senior, Boone, Recording and Production
- Shannon Nicole Pate, Senior, Boone, Ecology,Evol & Environ Biology
- Daniel G. Pennell, Junior, Boone, English, Secondary Education
- James Damian Peres-da-silva, Junior, Boone, General Marketing
- Corey James Phillips, Senior, Boone, Comm, Electronic Media/Bcst
- Melissa Eileen Phillips, Sophomore, Boone, Graphic Design
- Ongela Nakeyla Pierce, Junior, Boone, Social Work
- Elise A. Pigue, Senior, Boone, Exercise Science
- Randi Krista Pinkerton, Senior, Boone, English, Secondary Education
- Alexandra Vadimovna Pisareva, Senior, Boone, Communication, Journalism
- Emily Jordan Pitman, Senior, Boone, Gender, Women's &Sexuality Stu
- Jenna Lee Pitzer, Senior, Boone, Public Health
- Alyssa Xenia Poe, Junior, Boone, Health & Physical Educ, K-12
- Lindsey Joanne Poff, Junior, Boone, Public Health
- Bret Tyler Porterfield, Junior, Boone, Business
- Jack C. Pronier, Senior, Boone, Health Care Management
- Bianca Padua Ramos, Junior, Boone, Communic, Public Relations
- Grace Anne Ramsey, Junior, Boone, Communic, Public Relations
- Catelyn Rose Ray, Senior, Boone, Psychology
- Jennifer Kathleen Redwine, Senior, Boone, Social Work
- Laiken Savannah Reece, Junior, Boone, Instrumental Music Education (
- Sophie Elizabeth Reese, Junior, Boone, Dietetics
- Madison Lee Rhodes, Senior, Boone, General Marketing
- Eric Rhyne, Sophomore, Boone, Finance and Banking
- Brian Alan Richardson, Junior, Boone, Criminal Justice
- Bailee Elizabeth Ridlon, Senior, Boone, Nursing
- Molly Grace Rivers, Sophomore, Boone, General Marketing
- Brenton Tylor Roberson, Senior, Boone, Digital Marketing
- Cameron Tyler Roberts, Senior, Boone, Health Studies
- Tori Lea Roberts, Senior, Boone, Health Studies
- Maddisen R. Robinson, Senior, Boone, Accounting
- Nicholas Turner Roess, Junior, Boone, Graphic Design
- Catherine Alexandra Rothschild, Junior, Boone, Elementary Education
- Nicolas Alejandro Ruiz, Junior, Boone, Criminal Justice
- Jordan Elizabeth Runnion, Junior, Boone, Architectural Tech & Design
- Caroline Marie Salisbury, Sophomore, Boone, Human Services
- Hector Aaron Sanchez, Senior, Boone, Communication Sci & Disorders
- Mari Joe Macalino Sanqui, Senior, Boone, Studio Art
- Millen Marie Macalino Sanqui, Junior, Boone, Commercial Photography
- Ryan Scott Schlecht, Senior, Boone, Sustainable Technology
- Meghan Suzanne Schmalzbauer, Senior, Boone, Human Services
- Alec James Schoenberger, Junior, Boone, History, Social Studies Educat
- Mckenna Jean Scott, Senior, Boone, Communication, Journalism
- Willow Rae Scott, Junior, Boone, Digital Marketing
- William Jacob Sears, Freshman, Boone, Management
- Andrew Gerald Sellers, Senior, Boone, Management
- Mary Gabrielle Denise Shackleford, Sophomore, Boone, Criminal Justice
- Cailey Michelle Sheppard, Senior, Boone, Human Services
- Laurel Elise Sherburne, Senior, Boone, American Politics
- Nicholas Michael Sherman, Junior, Boone, Exercise Science
- Emma Ruth Shew, Sophomore, Boone, Professional Writing
- Victoria Leigh Shukis, Senior, Boone, Environmental Studies
- Jessica Natalie Siciliano, Senior, Boone, Exercise Science
- Kaitlin Lee Sides, Senior, Boone, Product Design
- Sierra Shea Silcox, Senior, Boone, Social Science
- Cameron Faith Simma, Junior, Boone, Public Health
- Alanna Nicole Singletary, Senior, Boone, Spanish
- Victoria Ashley Sloan, Senior, Boone, Elementary Education
- Ian Matthew Slone, Junior, Boone, Construction Management
- Vann Ellis Small, Sophomore, Boone, Studio Art
- Emily Catherine Smith, Sophomore, Boone, Studio Art
- Hunter Vance Smith, Sophomore, Boone, Sales
- Jared Denton Smith, Senior, Boone, Cell/Molecular Biology
- Graham Porter Snooks, Senior, Boone, Management
- Christina Alice Snyder, Senior, Boone, Ecology,Evol & Environ Biology
- Omar Hesham Soliman, Sophomore, Boone, Public Administration
- Sarah Elizabeth Spencer, Senior, Boone, Education Studies
- Myles Martin Stacey, Senior, Boone, Social Work
- Brooke Alexandra Steenwyk, Senior, Boone, Life Science
- Friederike Stegen, Junior, Boone, General Marketing
- Taiga Suzuki, Senior, Boone, Fermentation Sciences
- Jacob Tyler Swisher, Junior, Boone, Computer Science
- Madison David Taft, Senior, Boone, Criminal Justice
- Ashley Nicole Taylor, Senior, Boone, Digital Marketing
- Bailee L. Taylor, Senior, Boone, Product Design
- Sara Beth Taylor, Senior, Boone, Architectural Tech & Design
- Emily Caroline Terry, Senior, Boone, International Studies
- Chloe Elizabeth Thompson, Senior, Boone, Art Education (K-12)
- Elijah Jade Thompson, Senior, Boone, Ecology,Evol & Environ Biology
- Kaitlin E. Tobin, Junior, Boone, Dietetics
- Ryan Hunter Toney, Senior, Boone, Ecology,Evol & Environ Biology
- Caroline Rose Trew, Senior, Boone, Ecology,Evol & Environ Biology
- Kathleen Gray Tuberty, Freshman, Boone, Psychology
- Audrey Brooks Tunstall, Senior, Boone, Communication, Advertising
- Kevin Ugarte, Senior, Boone, Exercise Science
- Kaitlyn Brooke Vargas, Senior, Boone, Psychology
- Bradley A. Venable, Senior, Boone, Management
- Lizette Vences, Senior, Boone, Interior Design
- Edgar Jose Villeda, Senior, Boone, Biological Anthropology
- Ryan Mcmorris Virgin, Junior, Boone, Recording and Production
- Albert Joubert Visser, Senior, Boone, Life Science
- Adam Jacob Vitt, Junior, Boone, Life Science
- Teresa Elizabeth Wagner, Junior, Boone, Communic, Public Relations
- Jonah Zachary Walker, Sophomore, Boone, Comm, Electronic Media/Bcst
- Abigail Elizabeth Wallace, Senior, Boone, Tech, Engineering & Design Ed
- William Lawrence Wallace, Senior, Boone, Construction Management
- Evan Lee Ward, Senior, Boone, Finance and Banking
- Lucas William Warden, Senior, Boone, General Marketing
- Megan Louise Weil, Senior, Boone, Agroecology & Sustainable Agri
- Charles Frederick Weir, Senior, Boone, General Geography
- Michael Z. Weiss, Senior, Boone, Community Regional Global Dev
- Anna Victoria White, Junior, Boone, Health & Physical Educ, K-12
- Lyndsie Rayanna Whitt, Junior, Boone, Criminal Justice
- Nathaniel Bryon Wilcox, Sophomore, Boone, Finance and Banking
- Chloe Rose Wiley, Senior, Boone, Environmental
- Erik Ryu Williams, Sophomore, Boone, Construction Management
- Zachary Grier Williamson, Sophomore, Boone, Ecology,Evol & Environ Biology
- Donald Ross Wilmoth, Senior, Boone, Ecology,Evol & Environ Biology
- Elizabeth G. Wilson, Senior, Boone, Biochemistry
- Matthew Charles Wise, Senior, Boone, Instrument/Euphonium
- Zachary David Wiskow, Senior, Boone, Exercise Science
- Alexander Gerhard Wober, Senior, Boone, Comm, Electronic Media/Bcst
- Madison Leigh Wood, Sophomore, Boone, Certified Chemist
- Olivia Anne Wright, Sophomore, Boone, Social Work
- Lauren Elizabeth Young, Junior, Boone, History, Social Studies Educat
- Tyler Jonathan Young, Junior, Boone, Human Services
- Maggie Lin-mei Zheng, Freshman, Boone, Nursing
- James Zody, Junior, Boone, Architectural Tech & Design
Deep Gap:
- Tyler Geronimo Barwise, Junior, Deep Gap, Accounting
- Alison Taylor Cook, Senior, Deep Gap, Family and Child Studies
- Faith Ann Henson, Sophomore, Deep Gap, Criminology, Deviance & Law
- Averi Rose Holben, Senior, Deep Gap, Environmental Studies
- Alivya Bryan Stamey, Freshman, Deep Gap, Communication, Advertising
- David Jacob Toy, Senior, Deep Gap, Sustainable Technology
- Wellington Rabb Whitman, Sophomore, Deep Gap, Creative Writing
Sugar Grove:
- Alexander Stephen McGuire, Senior, Sugar Grove, Secondary Education
- Benjamin M. Reeves, Senior, Sugar Grove, Print/Packaging Production
- Amanda E. Rickard, Senior, Sugar Grove, Anthropology
Todd:
- Abigail Grace Martin, Sophomore, Todd, Pre-Professional Legal Studies
- Walker Miguel Pitts, Junior, Todd, Construction Management
- Morgan Sullivan, Senior, Todd, Communication Sci & Disorders
Vilas:
- Lydia Ashley Brooks, Junior, Vilas, Exercise Science
- Michael Alan Everson Jr., Junior, Vilas, Agroecology & Sustainable Agri
- Brett Fensom, Senior, Vilas, Computer Science
- Preston P. Hadley, Senior, Vilas, Creative Writing
- Donald Lee Harley, Senior, Vilas, Outdoor Experiential Education
- William Lawrence Olson, Senior, Vilas, Fermentation Sciences
- Edward Joel Ortega, Senior, Vilas, Pre-Professional Legal Studies
- Jackson Glenn Propst, Junior, Vilas, Instrument/Tuba
- Marisa Leigh Shadrick, Senior, Vilas, General Marketing
- Laramie Faith Ward, Sophomore, Vilas, Theatre Performance
- Britney Marie Wonsch, Junior, Vilas, Exercise Science
Zionville:
- Gavin Charles Cook, Sophomore, Zionville, Art Education (K-12)
- Seth Cameron Lawrence, Junior, Zionville, Furniture Design
- Margaret Erin Miller, Senior, Zionville, Biological Anthropology
- Benjamon Allen Oakes, Freshman, Zionville, Computer Science
