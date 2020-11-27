ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Shooting a sizzling 52 percent from the field, Appalachian State opened the 2020-21 men’s basketball season with a dominant, 81-61 win over South Carolina State on Wednesday at the S-M-H Center.
App State’s offensive barrage was wide and deep into the roster. Three of the Mountaineers starters scored in double figures: Donovan Gregory (14), Adrian Delph (13) and Kendall Lewis (11). Sixth man RJ Duhart came off the bench to add 12 in just 18 minutes of play while also clearing the boards for six rebounds.
Veteran Mountaineer guard Justin Forrest contributed nine points and tied with newcomer Michael Almonacy for a team-high seven rebounds. Almonacy is a graduate transfer who spent two seasons at Stony Brook before the 2019-20 season at Southern New Hampshire.
The Mountaineers dominated inside, scoring 50 points from in the paint, including a dozen second chance points off of offensive rebounds. While Delph hit on 3-of-6 attempts from beyond the three-point arc, App State otherwise struggled from long range. As a team the Mountaineers were successful on just 7-of-27 three point attempts.
SC State was paced by Floyd Rideau Jr.’s team-high 12 points in coming off the bench, while two starters (Jemal Davis and Themus Fulks) and a reserve (Latavian Lawrence) recorded eight points each to account for most the Bulldog scoring. Lawrence, a 6-6, 210 lb. freshman guard pulled down a game-high 10 rebounds.
In at least one respect, enrollment, this was a David vs. Goliath affair. The Bulldogs of SCS are part of a 2,900-student population competing in the MEAC, the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, an NCAA Division I conference. App State, with enrollment hovering near 20,000 (pre-Covid) has a distinct size of school advantage.
In any other year, hosting App State might have been a “money game” for the Bulldogs, but not in a year when the coronavirus is limiting fan attendance.
Appalachian State led from start to finish. Delph got the visitors on the board with a 3-pointer just over a minute into the game. By halftime, App State led by 27, 47-20. The Mountaineers’ largest lead was 32 points after Forrest hit from beyond the arc at the 18:24 mark of the second half.
South Carolina State has a challenging non-conference schedule ahead of them before getting into Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference play, with road games at Bowling Green, Clemson, UNC Ashville, Charlotte and Charleston, all before December 11.
The Mountaineers have four consecutive home dates vs. Carver, Bowling Green, Carolina (Bruins), and North Carolina Wesleyan before going on the road to face Charlotte (Dec. 11) and No. 12-ranked Tennessee (Dec. 15).
App State has two additional games before Christmas, at home against the Greensboro College Pride on Dec. 17 and at Auburn on Dec. 22 before starting the New Year with early Sun Belt Conference play at the Holmes Center against Troy on Jan. 1 and Jan. 2.
