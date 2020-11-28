BOONE — Call it the rebound with an exclamation mark. Coming off a disappointing, nail-biter loss a week ago, Appalachian State dominated Troy on Saturday at Kidd Brewer Stadium in winning, 47-10.
While rolling up 554 yards of total offense, App State proved a stingy host in limiting their Trojan guests to just 231 yards of total offense.
For its offensive production, the Mountaineer offense proved effectively balanced, with 275 net rushing yards and 279 net passing yards.
Through the air, senior App State quarterback Zac Thomas completed 22 of 29 passes for 279 yards, four TDs, and no interceptions, in the process tying his own career mark in passing TDs.
On the ground, sophomore running back Camerun Peoples had another strong, productive day. He carried the ball only 10 times, but accumulated 95 yards rushing – including a 63-yard TD run on Appalachian’s opening possession. Freshman Nate Noel continued to impress, darting and dashing for 80 yards on a dozen carries.
Senior wide receiver Malik Williams had a career high 113 yards receiving on seven catches, including a 15-yard scoring catch-and-run on the Mountaineers’ second possession of the game.
After the game, Williams told reporters that it was special to have wide receivers Thomas Hennigan and Jalen Virgil back available after injuries, intimating that with those two fellow seniors and the young guys providing outstanding roster depth, “We have one of the best receiving units, anywhere.”
Defense is stellar
As good as the offense was on this day, and they were very good, this could well have been the defense’s finest hour. Although Troy came into the came with a highly rated offense that has kept the Trojans in close games, the Mountaineer defense didn’t allow them to get even a first down, much less a score, until early in the second period. And with the first quarter barely half gone, defensive back Steven Jones cut underneath a Trojan receiver, jumped high to intercept Troy QB Gunnar Watson’s pass, and ran it back 35 yards for a touchdown. The “Pick 6” and conversion PAT expanded the App State advantage to 21-0.
Just four seconds into the second quarter, the Mountaineer offense dealt the visitors from Alabama yet another blow when senior QB Zac Thomas found fellow senior and favorite target Thomas Hennigan for a 22-yard TD pass and catch, extending the lead to 28-0 and giving ‘App State control of the game that they never relinquished.
While news came just before the post-game press conference that Coastal Carolina had secured the Sun Belt Conference East Division title with a win over Texas State in San Marcos, Tx, Mountaineer head coach Shawn Clark remained upbeat, fresh off Saturday’s win over Troy.
“Our goal is to win championships,” he said, while conceding that a conference championship is now out of reach. “We are bowl eligible. There is a bowl championship out there somewhere for us to win.”
Appalachian now looks ahead to two rivalry games to finish the regular season. Next week they welcome Louisiana (8-1 overall, 6-1 in SBC) to Kidd Brewer and the weather forecast is for temperatures in the 20s and the potential for snow. On Dec. 12th, the Mountaineers head to Statesboro, Georgia to tackle longtime rival Georgia Southern (6-4 overall, 4-3 in SBC). The Eagles upset the applecart in 2019, handing App State its only blemish in late October, so revenge may be on the minds of at least some Mountaineer veterans.
Key team stats
- Total Offense: APP 554, TROY 231
- Net Rushing Yards: APP 275, TROY 106
- Net Passing Yards: APP 279, TROY 125
- Red Zone Points: APP 23, TROY 3
- 3rd Down Conversions: APP 8-13, TROY 3-14
- Turnovers
- Interceptions by: APP 1, TROY 0
- Fumbles lost: APP 0, TROY 0
- Tackles for Loss: APP 3, TROY 3
- QB Sacks by: APP 0, TROY 1
Individual leaders
Passing:
- Zac Thomas, APP 22-of-29, 279 yds., 4 TDs, 0 INTs
- Gunnar Watson, TROY, 13-of-20, 125 yds., 1 TD, 1 INT
Rushing
- Camerun Peoples, APP, 10-95, 1 TD
- Nate Noel, APP, 12-80
- Anderson Castle, APP, 5-58
- J Woods, TROY, 10-43
Receiving
- Malik Williams, APP, 7-113, 1 TD
- Thomas Hennigan, APP, 6-56, 1 TD
- Christian Horn, APP, 1-54
- Kaylon Geiger, TROY, 10-43, 1 TD
- Jalen Virgil, APP, 2-34
This week's Sun Belt's games
- Appalachian State 47, Troy 10
- Coastal Carolina 49, Texas State 14
- Georgia State 30, Georgia Southern 24
- South Alabama 38, Arkansas State 31
- Louisiana 70, Louisiana-Monroe 20
Sun Belt East Division (SBC, Overall)
- Coastal Carolina (7-0, 9-0)
- Appalachian State (5-1, 7-2)
- Georgia Southern (4-3, 6-4)
- Georgia State (4-4, 5-4)
- Troy (2-3, 4-5)
Sun Belt West Division
- Louisiana (6-1, 8-1)
- South Alabama (3-4, 4-6)
- Texas State (2-6, 2-10)
- Arkansas State (1-6, 3-7)
- Louisiana-Monroe (0-6, 0-9)
