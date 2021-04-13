BOONE — The Interprofessional Clinic at Appalachian State University uses four clinically approved wellness assessment tests for seniors to help train both undergrad and graduate students.
The tests are offered free of charge to seniors in the area, and include a screening for balance, strength, cognition, depression and blood pressure. But during the pandemic there’s been a hitch, there's not enough seniors signing up for the tests as resources resort to online and virtual means.
“We discovered that what it came down to was a lack of tech savvy among seniors who were otherwise eligible to take advantage of our Aging Well Support Program,” explains Chris Cardwell, an intern and candidate for a Masters Degree in Social Work at App State.
The Aging Well Support Program is a collaboration between Appalachian State’s Blue Cross NC Institute for Health and Human Services and the High Country Area Agency on Aging, along with numerous other community collaborators for various projects, according to the university.
Its goal is to work with other community partners to support healthy aging in adults throughout the High Country by Community Health Screenings, Caregiver Workshops and programs to support mental and physical wellness. It also offers individualized aging support services to provide ongoing Care Coordination for concerns related to memory, fall risk, nutrition and behavioral health.
"For example, people isolating at home weren’t hearing about the tests because they weren’t on social media. They weren’t seeing flyers about the tests because their library, senior center, VFW hall, church, or other venue was closed. They didn’t know how to access their websites," Cardwell said.
Cardwell said many households in the area have no broadband access or available Wi-Fi hotspots.
"Even when individuals were able to find the assessment tests online, they weren’t always comfortable with completing the registration process, also online," Cardwell said.
Enter App State Cyber Seniors, a pilot program also offered by App State. In this intergenerational program, college students are first trained as digital mentors. This enables them to give older adults effective guidance in accessing and using an email account, the internet, social media and other apps like Zoom. Especially during times of isolation, this opens up new worlds for them in shopping, banking, learning and socializing. It’s also helping to break down ageism barriers and stereotypes among the younger generation.
Both students and their mentors are gaining deeper understanding and connections between the generations.
Cardwell notes, “Once an individual has gone through our Cyber Seniors course, he or she is so much more confident about finding the website online, completing the registration, and of course taking the assessment itself from the safety of their home. If they hit a snag, they know they can call their digital mentor and get it straightened out, or even do a little troubleshooting themselves. It’s really quite impressive to watch their progress.”
Not only are program participants great examples of lifelong learning, they are being proactive about their health, taking assessments on cognition and memory, balance and fall risk, behavioral health and nutrition that are designed to detect problems with early, rather than waiting for troubling symptoms later on.
App State Cyber Seniors hosted online events throughout March and early April to promote the program.
To sign up for wellness tests, inquiries for help from App State Cyber Seniors or for more information, visit ihhs.appstate.edu/clinical-services/interprofessional-health-clinic, or call (828) 262-8657 for assistance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.