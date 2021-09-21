BOONE — At first glance, Appalachian State should cruise to an easy win over Marshall at Kidd Brewer Stadium on Thursday night, since East Carolina beat Marshall on Sept. 18 and the Mountaineers dominated ECU on Sept. 11.
But wait. Look again.
At the end of the third quarter, Marshall led ECU by what arguably was a comfortable margin, 38-21. The Pirates scored 21 unanswered points in the final period to win, 42-38. All the more frustrating for the Thundering Herd: the offense was driving in the final minute and reached the ECU 15-yard line with 11 seconds remaining. On the very next play, quarterback Grant Wells was picked off at the 1-yard line with 6 seconds remaining by East Carolina cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian — and it was game over.
If nothing else, the ECU-Marshall game was an offensive barnburner. The Thundering Herd rolled up a whopping 647 yards of total offense, with Wells completing 24 of 39 passes for 433 yards and a touchdown. It was a stellar aerial performance spoiled by two, drive-killing East Carolina interceptions.
And the Herd is a threat on the ground, too. Running back Rasheen Ali carried the ball 24 times against ECU, gaining 191 yards while scoring 3 touchdowns. His longest run was 49 yards.
The turnover bug aside, what Marshall was missing against the Pirates was defense. ECU's offense took out its week earlier frustration at the hands of App State, picking up 563 yards of total offense, 368 of it on 30-of-48 passing by QB Holton Ahlers, including two TD passes and no interceptions. ECU running back Keaton Mitchell, who was largely kept in check by the Mountaineers on Sept. 11, carried the ball 14 times for 136 yards against Marshall, scoring one TD.
If the first three games of the season are any indication, the App State-Marshall rematch on primetime television, Sept. 23, promises to be an entertaining affair.
When Marshall Has The Ball
Mountaineer head coach Shawn Clark said during Monday's press conference that he has a lot of respect for Marshall's quarterback, Wells. "He went to my high school in West Virginia," said Clark. "So I know a lot about him. He's good."
Wells and a talented group of receivers — he distributed passes to nine different receivers against East Carolina — will test App State's secondary. The Herd receiving corps is led by a big play machine in Corey Gammage, who caught 8 passes for 180 yards on Sept. 18. Three other receivers each caught passes for more than 65 yards.
So App State must put pressure on the quarterback up front, force Wells to hurry throws or make mistakes, while guarding against running back Rasheed Ali as a big play threat on the ground. With time, Wells is a sharpshooter. He was only sacked once against the Pirates. The Mountaineers have to do better than that.
When App State Has The Ball
Offensively, the Mountaineers have the potential to inflict significant damage if the ECU offensive performance can be considered a predictor of any kind. With a year and a normal preseason of preparatory work under their belts, App State should do much better at home compared to last year's outing in West Virginia. Running backs Camerun Peoples and Nate Noel are proving to be an effective 1-2 punch on the ground, while transfer QB Chase Brice has been efficient in using his quartet of super senior wide receivers: Corey Sutton, Thomas Hennigan, Malik Williams, and Jalen Virgil. Sutton and Virgil, at least, have been drawing double coverage at times, which has especially freed up Williams, including two long receptions against Elon.
App State has legitimate vertical threats in all four of the super seniors, as well as in a quartet of sophomores: Christan Horn, Christian Wells, Milan Tucker, and Jacoby Pinckney.
And the Herd can't forget about tight ends Henry Pearson, Miller Gibbs, and Mike Evans.
While many teams in the past have been willing to stack the box against the Mountaineers' outside zone running scheme that gets defenders moving horizontally, the Brice-led aerial attack makes that unwise this year. That is augmented by a balanced offensive scheme from the mind of offensive coordinator Frank Ponce.
Word to the wise for Thursday night: Buckle your seat belts.
