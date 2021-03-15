BOONE — Appalachian State University vaccinated 680 students, faculty, staff and community members during its first COVID-19 vaccination clinic on March 11 and March 12.
The university received 500 Johnson and Johnson vaccines from the state and another 180 from the local public health department.
“The opening of our COVID-19 vaccine center is a momentous occasion in the history of our university and represents a critical step forward in returning to primarily in-person working and learning environments,” Chancellor Sheri Everts said in her March 12 email update. “We look forward to hosting future clinics for our faculty, staff, students and the local community.”
The clinic was the first for COVID-19 vaccines, but not the first vaccination clinic the university has hosted.
“We've done flu clinics in the past — a much smaller scale, but same concept,” said Jason Marshburn, App State’s director of Environmental Health, Safety, and Emergency Management. "We took that formula, if you will, and scaled it up.”
The COVID-19 vaccination clinic was conducted at the Holmes Convocation Center on the basketball court. Marshburn said varying university departments worked the COVID-19 vaccination site.
Nurses from the campus student health services and Department of Nursing students administered the vaccines.
“Our nursing students gained real-world experience, rotating through each station of the clinic, helping administer vaccines and observing patients during the post-vaccine waiting period,” Everts said.
In her email, Everts revealed one of the Student Health Service nurses commented that the event felt like “our own March Madness” — referencing the NCAA basketball tournament set to start on March 18.
Other departments who worked at the clinic included Campus Dining staff members who have been re-assigned to work with the university’s COVID-19 response team, Emergency Management staff and Holmes Convocation Center staff. The only group not part of the university at the site were Watauga Medics in case a medical emergency occurred.
The university vaccinated those who were eligible in the first three phases of the state COVID-19 vaccination plan — those 65 and older, health care workers, long term care residents and workers, and frontline essential workers.
On March 17, those in Phase 4 who have a medical condition that puts them at higher risk and people who live in certain congregate settings will be eligible to get the vaccine. The rest of Phase 4 will be eligible for a vaccine on April 7.
“Even as we focus on vaccines, our surveillance testing events continue to be well attended by students, faculty and staff, and we remain encouraged by the numbers, which are showing a trend of continuing decline in positivity rates in our county and state,” Everts said in her March 12 email.
As of March 15, App State has had 1,804 total cases of COVID-19 among students, faculty, staff and contractors. The data has been collected since March 27, 2020.
