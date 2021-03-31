BOONE — App State is set to administer roughly 2,000 COVID-19 vaccines at its community clinic March 30 and April 1.
The two-day clinic — which will last from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Holmes Convocation Center — will administer the one-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine to students, faculty, staff and community members.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services approved the university as a community COVID-19 vaccine clinic in late February. Any community member can register for a COVID-19 vaccine through the university at tinyurl.com/u8kcmxs3.
As of March 25, App State has administered 973 COVID-19 vaccines. Each vaccine clinic has the capacity to administer up to 1,500 vaccines a day if needed. The university said it would hold vaccine clinics as long as needed and as supply is available.
"We are so pleased to be a part of the public health vaccine distribution process and proud to help in efforts to make the COVID-19 vaccines more accessible and our campus and community safer for everyone," App State Chancellor Sheri Everts said in a March 19 email. "I encourage every Mountaineer to get vaccinated when the time comes and help bring the Appalachian Community closer to returning to the in-person working and learning environments we all miss."
The university clinic is staffed with Student Health Services employees, Department of Nursing faculty and students, Campus Dining staff members who have been re-assigned to work with the university’s COVID-19 response team, Emergency Management staff and Holmes Convocation Center staff.
The two-day clinic comes one day after AppHealthCare announced it would open up vaccine appointments to all adults and 16- and 17-year-olds. The only vaccine available for those 16 and 17 years of age is the Pfizer vaccine.
Those who want to receive a COVID-19 vaccine can also schedule an appointment online with AppHealthCare at tinyurl.com/phmstt7f.
