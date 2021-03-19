BOONE — Appalachian State University graduates will be able to cross the stage to receive their diploma as the university will host in-person graduation ceremonies over the course of five days May in the Holmes Convocation Center.
The ceremonies will take place on May 7, 8, 10, 11 and 12 in the Holmes Convocation Center and each ceremony will last 60-90 minutes and will include graduates from each university college, according to the university.
The university stated that if COVID-19 trends present an increased risk for safely staging the in-person components, we will modify our plans and update graduates and the campus community.
During each ceremony, graduates will walk across the stage in Holmes Convocation Center, have their name announced and be professionally photographed receiving their diploma cover.
Graduates must registration for a date and time before 5 p.m. April 9. The App State Office of the Registrar will email graduates with a list of date and time choices and a link to complete their registration.
A limited number of guests will be allowed per graduate and will be announced once graduation registrations are complete, based upon state occupancy limits, according to the university.
Seating will be arranged to ensure physical distancing is maintained among graduates and their guest pods during the ceremony and each graduate’s guests will sit together in pod seating. Face masks will also be required by all attendees with no exception.
A virtual graduation ceremony will also take place for graduates on May 7. App State Chancellor Sheri Everts will confer degrees upon graduates at the virtual ceremony. Graduates should check with their home college about virtual options presented by each college, according to the university.
