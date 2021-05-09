NEW ORLEANS — Appalachian State softball was awarded the No. 5 seed in the Sun Belt Conference Softball Championship tournament announced on Saturday, May 8.
While the top-seeded teams, No. 1 Louisiana and No. 2 Texas State wait for the results of a single-elimination “play-in” round on Tuesday to know their respective opponents in the double elimination tournament, as the No. 5 seed App State will play No. 4 South Alabama on Wednesday, May 12, with first pitch scheduled for 1:30 p.m. EDT. The game will be televised on ESPN+.
All 10 SBC teams are in the tournament, with the bottom four seeds forced to vie for the seventh and eight spots in the double elimination bracket by winning “play in” games on Tuesday, May 11. All games will be played this year in Troy, Ala.
For the play-in, No. 8 Coastal Carolina will take on No. 9 Louisiana-Monroe in Game 1 and No. 7 Georgia Southern will be challenged by No. 10 Georgia State in Game 2. The winner of the first game advances to play Louisiana on Wednesday, May 12, while the winner of Game 2 advances to play Texas State in May 12’s final first round contest.
According to Sun Belt Conference officials in Saturday’s press release, the tournament champion earns the automatic berth in the NCAA Division I championship tournament. However, because four SBC teams are ranked nationally in the top 50 RPI ratings, there is a higher probability that multiple Sun Belt teams will receive invitations.
In regular season play, App State lost all three games in the South Alabama series, though they were hotly contested with scores of 1-0, 7-4, and 4-0. Whichever team loses in Round 1 of the double elimination tournament will drop to the so-called “loser’s bracket.” That team still has the opportunity to win the tournament by winning all games within the bracket to earn a chance to play the winner of the winner’s bracket, which they will have to defeat twice to win the championship mantle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.