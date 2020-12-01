BOONE — The App State men's basketball contest scheduled for Dec. 1 evening against St. Andrews has been canceled due to a positive case of COVID-19 within the St. Andrews program.
App State will return to action Sunday against North Carolina Wesleyan in Boone. Tip is set for 4 p.m. on ESPN+ and the Appalachian Sports Network from Learfield IMG College.
The Mountaineers stand at 2-1 in the early going of the 2020-21 season.
