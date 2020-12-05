BOONE --App State men's basketball has announced that it will host LaGrange on Monday. Tip is set for 4 p.m. on ESPN+ and the Appalachian Sports Network from Learfield IMG College.
This will be the first meeting between the two schools.
The Mountaineers stand at 2-1 on the season and battle North Carolina Wesleyan on Sunday at 4 p.m. on ESPN+, before hosting the Panthers on Monday.
Fan cutouts are available to purchase for inside the Holmes Center. Cutouts can be purchased by clicking here.
