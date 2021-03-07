PENSACOLA, Fla. – As nail biters go, it doesn’t get much more thrilling than No. 4 seeded Appalachian State’s overtime upset of No. 1 Texas State in the quarterfinals of the Sun Belt Conference Championship tournament, 76-73, on Saturday, Mar. 6.
Appalachian State trailed by as many as 11 points early in the second half with the Bobcats demonstrating why they are the 2020-21 SBC’s regular season champions. But the never-quit Mountaineers nibbled away at the deficit on the strength of three-pointers by senior guard Justin Forrest and graduate transfer Michael Almonacy, as well as Forrest’s attracting multiple trips to the charity stripe.
The Texas State lead was whittled down to just two points, 48-46, with 6:01 left to go in the game when junior guard Adrian Delph joined the 3-point fray and put the Mountaineers ahead, 49-48.
With 44 seconds remaining, Appalachian expanded the upstarts’ lead to eight points and it was hard to imagine how the young men from Boone would not advance to the tournament semifinals.
The Bobcats had other ideas. Junior guard Caleb Asberry shot 0-4 from behind the 3-point arc until the last 45 seconds of the game when he hit back-to-back-to-back from long range, the last one coming off of his own defensive rebound with just over two seconds remaining -- and his desperation shot from somewhere near Tallahassee burning the nets to send the contest into overtime, 65-65.
The overtime period was a see-saw affair that saw the Bobcats controlling momentum early, but the Mountaineers gaining control when it mattered most. A 3-pointer by Forrest put App State ahead 71-70 with 2:20 remaining, then good defense made it hard for Texas State’s shooters to find clear shots. As the clock wound down, the Bobcats’ efforts got less patient and a three-pointer by Amonacy with under a minute left expanded the Mountaineer lead to four points, 76-72. TXSU would manage only one successful free throw over the last 45 seconds, their offensive efforts smothered by a tenacious Appalachian defense.
With the win, App State advances to a semifinal matchup against Coastal Carolina, an 86-68 winner over Troy. The App State – Coastal semi will be the second men’s game on Sunday, Mar. 7, 9:00 pm EST.
The Sun Belt’s other semifinal pits Georgia State against Louisiana at 6:30 pm EST.
SELECTED TEAM STATS
- FG% -- App 37% (22-59), TXST 43% (28-65)
- 3FG% -- App 44% (12-27), TXST 38% (8-21)
- FT% -- App 67% (20-30), TXST 64% (9-14)
- Bench Points – App 4, TXST 10
- Points in Paint – App 18, TXST 32
- Fast Break Points – App 2, TXST 5
- Blocks – App 1, TXST 6
- Steals – App 5, TXST 4
SELECTED STATISTICAL LEADERS
- APP – Justin Forrest: 28 points, 6 rebounds
- APP – Michael Almonacy: 23 points, 6 rebounds, 1 steal
- APP – Adrian Delph: 16 points, 8 rebounds
- APP – Donavan Gregory: 5 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 block, 3 steals
- TXST – Caleb Asberry: 17 points, 10 rebounds
- TXST – Mason Harrell: 20 points, 7 rebounds, 3 steals
- TXST – Isiah Small: 15 points, 6 rebounds, 2 blocks
