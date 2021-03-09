PENSACOLA, Fla. — For the first time since 2000, Appalachian State men’s basketball is NCAA Championship tournament bound after earning the Sun Belt Conference championship title.
Graduate transfer guard Michael Almonacy had a career night with 32 points, seven rebounds and two steals in leading the Mountaineers to a convincing, 80-73 upset win over top-seeded Georgia State on Monday, March 8. The NCAA NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship tournament is taking place in Indianapolis.
It has been 21 years since the Mountaineers appeared in what is colloquially called the “Big Dance” of March Madness, a whole High Country generation that either missed the excitement that a tourney bid brings to the area or a generation that has been waiting for it to come around again.
Beating the Panthers to win the “Fun Belt” title is no small accomplishment. Since App State joined the Sun Belt Conference in 2014, Georgia State has been one of the dominant teams in the league, winning the automatic bid to the NCAA Division I tournament in 2015, 2018 and 2019. Because of COVID-19, the tournament was not held in 2020. Louisiana-Lafayette won in 2014. Little Rock and Troy were crowned conference tournament champions in 2016 and 2017, respectively.
App State head coach Dustin Kerns, in just his second year leading the Mountaineer program, told reporters after the game, “We may not have the best individual players in the Sun Belt, which has some very talented athletes playing basketball — and they are very well coached throughout the league. This is the third most competitive conference in Division I. But we have a very good team. There is a lot of love in the locker room. They play for each other.”
Emphasizing the team has been a trademark of App State’s program the last two years under Kerns and his staff, and that concept was clearly on display in watching the Mountaineers’ performance on both ends of the floor against the heavily favored Panthers. Before the nationally televised game was broadcast, ESPN shared the results of a poll saying that 86 percent of the analysts surveyed favored Georgia State to prevail. One of the TV analysts even made Georgia State his “best bet” largely because App State had leaned very heavily on its starters for three games to get to the championship, and two of those contests had gone into overtime.
Watching the Mountaineers play disruptive defense that produced 17 points off of turnovers, including 11 steals and three blocked shots earned the respect of Georgia State’s head coach, Rob Lanier. Lainer later said, “They defended our game plan better than we executed it.”
On the other end, Appalachian State often whipped the ball around the court to successfully find the open shooter — and just as often it was Almonacy. But it was also Adrian Delph (22 points) and Justin Forrest (15) — and it was Donovan Gregory’s 10 rebounds, six of them off the offensive glass, that gave the Mountaineers enough opportunities to earn seven second chance points. As a team, App State cleaned the boards for 11 offensive rebounds.
When it was noted that it had been 21 years since App State had gone to the NCAA tournament, Kerns was asked about the hiatus.
“It has been a lot of work by a lot of people,” he said. “I’ve got a great coaching staff. I have a great administration. I have a great chancellor. A lot of people. I am just a small part of it. It has been a long time. We did it.”
As Kerns noted after the game, after being seeded No. 4 in the East Division, Appalachian had to win four games in four days. First, on March 5, they knocked off the preseason favorite, Little Rock, 67-60. Then they earned back-to-back overtime wins, on March 6 over the West Division’s No. 1 seed, Texas State (76-73) and against the East Division’s No. 2 seed, Coastal Carolina (64-61) on March 7. The Monday, March 8 win over the West bracket’s No. 1 seed, Georgia State, was an exclamation point.
Almonacy was named the 2021 Sun Belt Championship “Most Outstanding Player” for his tournament performances. His 20 three-pointers over the four games established a new SBC tournament record previously held by Troy’s Wesley Person in the 2017 tournament. As a team, the Mountaineers also established a new tournament record for the most made shots from behind the three-point arc, making good on 44 of them. Louisiana-Monroe had 37 in 2019.
All of the Mountaineer players, coaches and staff will be watching the NCAA tournament’s “Selection Show” on Sunday, March 14, scheduled for 6 p.m. on CBS. Instead of multiple regional tournaments leading to a big finale as the tournament has been staged in previous years, this year almost all of the tournament’s 67 games are taking place in Indiana.
The “First Four” and the Round 1 games will be played in the Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on the campus of Indiana University. Second round and “Sweet 16” games will be played at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, home of the NBA’s Indiana Pacers and at Hinkle Fieldhouse, on the campus of Butler University. The Elite Eight and Final Four games, including the championship final, will be played at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Selected team stats
- FG percent — App 43 percent (25-58), GSU 39 percent (24-62)
- 3FG percent — App 38 percent (10-26), GSU 43 percent (9-21)
- FT percent — App 74 percent (20-27), GSU 89 percent (16-18)
- Points off turnovers — App 17, GSU 12
- 2nd chance points — App 7, GSU 11
- Bench points — App 4, GSU 25
- Points in paint — App 24, GSU 22
- Fast break points — App 9, GSU 6
- Blocks — App 3, GSU 3
- Steals — App 11, GSU 6
Selected individual points
- APP — Michael Almonacy: 32 points, 7 rebounds, 2 steals
- APP — Adrian Delph: 22 points, 6 rebounds,
- APP — Justin Forrest: 15 points, 3 rebounds, 2 steals
- APP — Donovan Gregory: 4 points, 10 rebounds, 2 blocks, 3 steals
- APP — RJ Duhart: 3 points, 6 rebounds, 3 steals
- GSU — Kane Williams: 18 points, 8 rebounds, 1 steal
- GSU — Evan Johnson: 14 points, 1 steal
- GSU — Justin Roberts: 11 points, 3 steals
- GSU — Ryan Boyce: 11 points, 1 block
- GSU — Eliel Nsoseme: 7 points, 10 rebounds, 1 block, 1 steal
