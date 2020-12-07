CHARLOTTE – With a 3-1 start to the 2020-21 men’s basketball season, Appalachian State turns up the heat on Dec. 11 with a visit to the Queen City to face the Charlotte 49ers.
The 49ers are 1-2 on the season, but don’t be deceived. Both losses came to strong basketball programs in the East Carolina Pirates (57-66) and a team the Mountaineers know well from Sun Belt Conference play, Georgia State (65-76)
On Mon., Dec. 7, Charlotte defeated the only common opponent it shares so far with App State, downing South Carolina State, 78-40, in the 49ers’ Halton Arena. In the Mountaineers’ first game, on Nov. 25, they traveled to Orangeburg, So. Car., to play SC State and similarly won, 81-61.
Charlotte had three players scoring in double figures in each of the games. Against Georgia State, Jahmir Young (20 points), Jordan Shepherd (15) and Brice Williams (10) led the way with the 49ers’ offensive output, while Young and Williams also tied for team-high honors in rebounds with seven apiece.
Against East Carolina, Shepherd tallied 15 points for team-high honors, while Jhery Matos added 14 and Young contributed 10 to lead the 49ers. Matos earned team-high rebounding plaudits, with six on the night.
Appalachian State’s offensive production has been spread pretty evenly so far in the young 2020 season. Adrian Delph is averaging 11.8 points per game, Donovan Gregory 11.5 and Kendall Lewis 11.0. Other principal contributors have been Michael Almonacy (8.8), James Lewis Jr. (8.5), CJ Huntley (6.0) and Justin Forrest (7.7).
Forrest and Almonacy lead the team in assists with 14 and 11, respectively, over the course of the four games. Almonacy, Lewis and Lewis Jr. are team leaders in rebounding with 21, 20 and 19.
Gregory leads the Mountaineers in the “theft” department, with nine steals and Lewis Jr.’s strong defensive performance underneath the basket has included four blocked shots.
While at least three of the Mountaineer match ups are regarded by many as “warmups” against small schools, App State showed well against one of the Mid-East Athletic Conference’s favorites, Bowling Green. The Falcons prevailed, 78-76, on Nov. 30, but it took overtime to get it done for the Ohio visitors.
At Charlotte, the Mountaineers will be playing in their first nationally televised game with a 5 p.m. tipoff on ESPNU.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.