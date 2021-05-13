BOONE — Appalachian State University planned to recognize more than 3,600 Mountaineer graduates during its Spring 2021 Commencement, as the university presented virtual and in-person commencement options to allow for the greatest possible participation and maximize health and safety of all participants.
A series of in-person commencement ceremonies were held in the George M. Holmes Convocation Center on App State’s campus from May 7-12 to honor its Class of 2021 graduates.
During the in-person ceremonies, graduates were able to walk across the stage in the Holmes Convocation Center, have their name announced and be professionally photographed receiving their diploma cover. App State Chancellor Sheri Everts conferred degrees upon graduates at each ceremony.
Attendance was limited to graduates and their ticketed guests. Face coverings were required for all attendees and supplied to all graduates.
The virtual conferral of degrees by Chancellor Sheri Everts was made available on the university’s commencement website May 7. More information can be found at www.appstate.edu/commencement.
