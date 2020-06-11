BOONE — For the third straight year, App State’s award-winning football video department has earned first-place recognition at the SAVVY Awards presented by the Collegiate Sports Video Association.
App State won first place in the category for Short Social Video of the Year in 2019. The uniform-reveal video before the Georgia Southern game on Halloween night was recognized as the best among a group of finalists that included work from the video departments at Northwestern and South Alabama.
Community members can view the video online at https://bit.ly/37dici3.
George Claiborne is App State’s director of football video operations. Max Renfro, Jade Riles, Hayden Chandler and Vince Fortea were all contributing student editors of the first-place video.
App State had a finalist in three of the four video categories at this year’s SAVVY Awards, and eight of the nine other finalist entries came from Power Five schools.
Last year, Claiborne and his App State crew won both the Short Social and Highlight categories. App State also had the best Highlight video in 2018, contributing to a run of at least one first-place award in five of the last seven years and seven of the last 12. Additionally, App State claimed SAVVY Awards in 2008, 2009, 2014 and 2015.
The CSVA, a nonprofit organization dedicated to professional sports video, announced the winners last week.
For more information about the App State Athletics Department visit www.appstatesports.com
