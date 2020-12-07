STATESBORO, Ga. – Appalachian State football will be looking to avenge the 2019 season’s upset win by Georgia Southern on Dec. 12 when the Mountaineers travel to Statesboro, Ga., — kickoff is slated for 6 p.m.
App State (7-3 overall and 5-2 in the Sun Belt Conference) and Georgia Southern (7-4, 4-3) have a long history, dating back to their days competing for gridiron supremacy in the Southern Conference, at the FCS level of NCAA Division I play. Both schools moved to the FBS level and to the Sun Belt Conference at the same time in 2014.
The Mountaineers have experienced unparalleled success in making the transition to FBS with four consecutive conference championships, two straight victories in as many seasons for the newly anointed Sun Belt Conference Championship game, and five straight bowl game wins — every year since becoming eligible to participate in a bowl game.
Meanwhile, Georgia Southern has had more than its share of ups and downs since making the transition. The program that made eight appearances in the FCS-level national championship game between 1985 and 2000 has somewhat struggled, relatively speaking, even while joining Appalachian in strengthening the Sun Belt Conference’s national football profile.
If anything, one of GSU’s greatest accomplishments the last six years has been its ability to beat the Mountaineers. At Kidd Brewer Stadium in 2019, the Eagles played spoiler to App State’s otherwise undefeated season and knocked the Mountaineers out of consideration for a New Year’s Six bowl game. In 2018, the last time the two adversaries met in Statesboro, App State star QB Zac Thomas was knocked out of the game early and the Eagles cruised to a 34-14 victory.
Overall, App State leads the series 19-15-1 (3-3 in Sun Belt play), but Georgia Southern holds a 10-6 advantage when playing at Paulson Stadium
As rivalries go, whether the game is being played at the Kidd Brewer or Paulson stadiums, App State vs. Georgia Southern may be one of the most passionate and competitive match ups in the Sun Belt Conference and one of the most under-rated rivalries in all of college football. The fight for superiority dates all the way back to 1987, when the Mountaineers defeated the Eagles in an NCAA Division I-AA quarterfinal matchup, 19-0. The Eagles went on to appear in six national championship games over the next 12 years, winning four of them.
But under former head coach Jerry Moore, App State won three consecutive national championships in 2005, 2006, and 2007. The furthest Georgia Southern could advance between 2001 and 2012 was the semifinals, which they did four times during that period.
Run, run and run some more
Both teams emphasize running the football, but in different ways. Georgia Southern has long employed a triple-option scheme. When the Eagles won national titles in the 1980s, with head coach Erk Russell at the helm, it was with the triple-option. Under Paul Johnson in the late 1990s, it was the triple option. With Jeff Monken the head mentor for the Eagles from 2010-2013, in the school’s final years in the Southern Conference, the triple option offense powered the team’s performance and winning record.
Since the 2013 season and Monken’s departure, the Eagles have had three different head coaches and toyed with different offensive schemes, but current head coach Chad Lunsford has revived the triple option emphasis to great effect.
Only three teams competing at the FBS level in 2020 have had five different players record 100 plus yard rushing performances this season. Two of them, Georgia Southern and Appalachian State, are playing against one another this weekend. The third, Army, is led by head coach Jeff Monken, the former Georgia Southern coach who took his powerful version of the triple option offense to the Black Knights beginning in the 2014 season.
Appalachian State’s five individual performers have been sophomore running back Camerun Peoples, freshman running back Nate Noel, senior running back Marcus Williams, Jr., junior running back Daetrich Harrington and senior quarterback Zac Thomas.
Georgia Southern has seen 100 plus rushing production from senior QB Shai Werts, senior running back J.D. King, senior running back Wesley Kennedy III, redshirt freshman running back Gerald Green and redshirt junior running back Logan Wright.
The Eagles are have produced 24 rushing TDs while average 267.8 yards gained on the ground per game, in 540 attempts.
As a team, the Mountaineers have scored 21 rushing TDs while averaging 250.6 rushing yards per game on 462 rush attempts.
App State’s offense is more balanced, however, so fans are likely to see more of an aerial attack led by QB Zac Thomas and his key outside playmakers in Thomas Hennigan, Malik Williams, and Jalen Virgil. So far in 2020, Thomas and his teammates have produced 17 touchdowns through the air — averaging 190.1 passing yards per game.
By contrast, Georgia Southern has earned seven passing TDs, averaging just 98.45 yards per game by passing the football.
Although both teams are now bowl eligible, each will be trying to strengthen its claim to postseason play. But, given their histories, both teams will be playing with a chip on their respective shoulders.
The game will be broadcast on ESPN3, with Matt Stewart doing the play-by-play and Danny Waugh serving as analyst. Radio broadcast will be on the Appalachian Sports Network and Learfield IMG College, with Adam Witten doing the play-by-play, Pierre Banks as analyst and Molly Cotten serving as sideline reporter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.