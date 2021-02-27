BOONE – Two very different games, but both with winning results for the Appalachian State baseball team in an afternoon doubleheader at Smith Stadium against North Carolina A&T, Saturday, Feb. 27.
In Game 1, the Mountaineers scored one run in each of the first three innings to jump out to a 3-0 lead before the Aggies tagged App State starting pitcher Tyler Tuthill for two runs in the fourth inning. Appalachian responded with another run in the bottom of the fourth, then manufactured two more in the eighth. Tuthill pitched seven strong innings to earn his first win of the season against no losses.
In the second game, A&T jumped on Mountaineer starter Quinton Martinez for three runs in the first inning, then added two more in the top of the fourth to take what appeared to be a commanding, 5-0 lead. But the never-say-quit Mountaineers responded with five runs in the bottom of the fourth and added two more in the fifth inning and played good defense to eke out a 7-6 victory. Martinez earned the win, putting him at 2-0 for the young 2021 season.
Both games had their share of drama, both at the plate and in the field. With App State leading 2-0 as NCA&T went to the plate in the top half of the third inning, offensive momentum appeared to shift to the Aggies when first baseman Zach McLean ripped a leadoff double to left field after Tuthill had taken him to a 2-2 pitch count. With nobody out, A&T catcher Ryne Stanley perfectly executed a sacrifice bunt back to the pitcher, advancing McLean into scoring position at third base with at least two more batters to get him home.
With one out, Aggie leadoff batter Dustin Baber hammered a line drive to left, where App State leftfielder Kendall McGowan moved slightly to his left and after stooping to catch the ball on the fly came up throwing. McLean held his position at third base as McGowan caught the liner, then the redshirt junior from High Point started sprinting for home. But McGowan’s throw all the way from left field was near perfect. Catcher Hayden Cross stepped just in front of the plate to field the throw and tag the sliding McLean to end the scoring threat.
“That was a momentum changer,” Mountaineer head coach Kermit Smith said afterward in describing the importance of the play. Smith went on to say that if anything really defined the progress that the Mountaineers have made in recent years, it is the improvement that McGowan has made in his throws to the plate. “He has worked hard at it, and it shows,” Smith said.
There even more dramatic moments and accomplishments in Game 2. App State starting pitcher Martinez was named Sun Belt “Pitcher of the Week” for his outing against Winthrop a week ago, but some began to wonder if that was a curse after the Aggies jumped on him for three runs in the top of the first inning. Then added two more in the top of the fourth. But Smith and pitching coach Justin Aspegren showed their confidence in the ace lefthander by letting him work through the early struggles. The senior from Orlando, Fla. responded by shutting out North Carolina A&T in the next two innings, going three up and three down in innings five and six.
Martinez gave up a leadoff double in the seventh to the Aggies’ Stanley, who advanced to third on a wild pitch that sailed behind the next batter, McLean. At that point, Aspegren had seen enough and signaled to the Mountaineer dugout, calling on the tall (6-7, 195 lb.) reliever, Jason Cornatzer. The redshirt junior got the next two batters to ground out and fly out, and the threat was over.
Cornatzer pitched the eighth inning, too, giving up a consecutive doubles to NCA&T’s Xavier Bussey and Trevor Sheehan, with Bussey scoring, but then pitched his way out of the jam and preserve the Mountaineers’ nervous, one-run lead. Lefthanded redshirt junior Eli Ellington came on to close out the ninth to secure the App State victory. Martinez was credited as the winning pitcher. A&T’s Xavier Meachem took the loss.
The Mountaineers’ next two outings are also against North Carolina A&T. They will travel to Greensboro for a 3:00 p.m. first pitch on Sunday, Feb. 28, then return to Boone to open March with a 5:00 p.m. starting time on Tuesday, Mar. 2. According to an earlier App State Athletics report, Cole Hooper gets the Mountaineers’ starting nod for Game 3 in the series on Sunday.
EXTRA INNINGS: So far this season, the late-scoring Mountaineers have outscored opponents 13-2 in innings 7, 8, and 9, cumulatively.
GAME 1 BATTING LEADERS
- APP -- Andrew Terrell: 2-4, 1 run, 1 2B
- APP -- Luke Drumheller: 3-5, 2 runs, 1 SB
- APP -- Robbie Young: 2-4, 1 RBI
- APP -- Andrew Greckel: 2-5, 1 run, 2 RBIs, 1 2B
- NCAT -- Justin Rodriguez: 1-4. 1 run, 2 RBIs, 1 HR
- NCAT -- Zach McLean: 1-3, 1 2
GAME 2 BATTING LEADERS
- APP -- Andrew Terrell: 3-5. 1 run, 1 RBI
- APP -- Luke Drumheller: 2-3, 1 run, 3 RBIs, 1 2B, 1 BB, 1 HBP, 1 SB
- APP -- Kendall McGowan: 1-4, 1 run, 1 3B
- APP -- Robbie Young: 0-2, 1 run, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 1 HBP, 1 SB
- APP -- Alex Leshock: 1-3, 1 run, 1 SB
- APP -- Bailey Welch: 1-3, 2 runs, 1 RBI, 1 3B
- NCAT -- Trevor Sheehan: 2-4, 1 run, 4 RBIs, 1 HR, 1 2B
- NCAT -- Justin Williams: 2-4, 1 run, 1 RBI, 1 HR
- NCAT -- Xavier Bussey: 1-4, 1 run, 1 2B
- NCAT -- Ryne Stanley: 1-3. 1 2B, 1 SH
