Anna B. Wilson Trivette (Ann), 82, of Zionville, N.C., passed peacefully on Tuesday February 2, 2021 at Watauga Medical Center.
Ann was born to Boyd and Lexie and raised in Zionville, N.C. She married George Sr. and enjoyed many years together with him. She was a faithful member of Zionville Baptist Church. She loved our Lord and put him first. She retired from IRC/TRW where she made many friends over the years. Before the pandemic began, Ann made weekly trips to local nursing homes to visit friends and family. She loved her family and friends very much and will be missed by all those that knew her.
Ann is survived by daughter, Karen, Georgia (Gene), and Lu; sons: Jim and George Jr., daughter-in-law Margaret; grandsons: Jody, T.J. (Kelly), Kevin, Ian, Jake (Amanda) and Fields; granddaughters: Brandi, Pam (Larry), Suiter (Ben), Christine (Shane), Evalyn and Danielle; and Great-grandchildren: Clay, Camdyn, Ethan, Gigi, Dash, Shawn, Jack, Virginia, Thomas, Eli, Steven, Kimmie, and Mahala. She is also survived by her sister, Gloria; sisters-in-law Janette and Pauline (Joe), and Diane, and many extended family members and friends including Ian's dad.
Along with her parents and husband, Ann was preceded in death by her son, Will; and brothers, Robert and Bill.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Ann's honor to the Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care for the Boone House at 902 Kirkwood St NW, Lenoir, NC 28645.
A Celebration of Life service will be held to jointly remember Ann Trivette and her brother, Bill Wilson, on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at Zionville Baptist Church at 1:00 PM.
Online condolences may be shared with the Trivette family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Trivette family.
