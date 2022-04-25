Ann Southerland Ballenger, 90, left the loving arms of her family to go into the welcoming arms of our Lord and Savior the evening of April 5, 2022.
She made a timely exit with grace at home, surrounded by her loved ones. Ann was the most wonderful wife, mother and grandmother any of us could ever dream of having. She was not perfect in all of her efforts, but all of her efforts were made with perfect intent! Ann was known for her contagious smile, bright blue eyes and endearing personality. She was fun loving and enjoyed a party. She was tenacious with a feisty spirit, yet very gracious with the ability to make those around her feel special.
Ann was born in Smithfield, NC, to the late Walter David Southerland and Pearl Daniels Southerland, graduated from Smithfield High School in 1950 and went to Campbell (Junior) College for one year where she was #1 in her class. Her boss at NCNB in Raleigh introduced her to his neighbor... a tall, skinny fella named Ted, who became the love of her life. They married in 1960 and enjoyed life together for 60 years while living in Asheville, Burlington, Greensboro, Charlotte, Smithfield, Raleigh and Greenville. Given her love of the mountains, she returned and was delighted to see her first white Christmas at the age of 89. Ann died peacefully in Boone in view of what she called “her mountain”.
Over her career, she did secretarial work for several banks, the Charlotte Observer and lastly for the President of Republic Bank and Trust (RB&T) in Charlotte. After retirement, she was asked to work again by her RB&T boss, and took great pride in successfully managing the office for the largest fundraising campaign in Johnson C. Smith University’s history at the time ($50 million!). The final retirement took Ann and Ted on many trips and adventures across the US and abroad. Just like Ted, Ann was an avid N.C. State fan who howled enthusiastically after each touchdown. Ann loved the excitement of the games and the camaraderie of tailgating with best friends Jack and Nancy Reams. She was very competitive, welcomed a challenge and was never going to “let” you win, regardless of her age or yours! She always loved playing cards with her dear friend of over 60 years, Rachel Suddeth.
By far, Ann’s greatest treasures were her children and grandchildren. David and Cindy were her pride and joy UNTIL she had grandchildren. She gleefully went from four beloved step-grandchildren at the age of 76 to 8 total grands at the age of 79! She loved them all dearly and was so excited to have time with her adorable great-grandchildren the last year of her life. Hers was a deeply rooted yet admittedly complex family tree, based solidly on love and blessed beyond measure by adoption, blended families and many friends-turned-family! Cindy and David learned their all-encompassing welcoming ways from their mother, who was the master.
Ted and Ann lived a God-centered life and were charter members of Wesley United Methodist Church (UMC) in Charlotte, where they served the church any way they could and cherished their roles as Stephen Ministers. She and Ted loved their many church families and in retirement were active members at Centenary UMC in Smithfield, Edenton Street UMC in Raleigh and Jarvis UMC in Greenville.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her adoring husband, Theodore Thomas “Ted” Ballenger; sisters Margaret S. Driver, Ruby S. Wood (Deb), and Christine S. Thompson (Irvin); brother J.D. Southerland (Joyce); sisters-in-law Nita B. Black (Clarence) and Barbara B. Rosemond (Ken); nieces Kathleen W. Frank and Jeni T. Lee; and nephew James Kenneth “Kenny” Rosemond.
Ann is survived by her two devoted children, David Thomas Ballenger (Holly) and Cynthia Ann “Cindy” Ballenger (Brandon Peters); grandchildren Emma Ballenger, Mady Ballenger, David Ballenger-Peters, Scott Ballenger-Peters, Katie Jackson (Gavin Thamm), Jeff Jackson (Marisa), Courtney Peters, and Laura Peters Knott (Jake); great-grandchildren Audrey, Cory and Reid Thamm; brother-in-law James Caudell Ballenger (Guiyan); sister-in-law Martha Ballenger; former son-in-law Nathan Jackson, as well as many beloved nieces, nephews and their families.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Jarvis Memorial United Methodist Church, 510 S. Washington St., Greenville, NC 27858. Reverends Rhonda Jordan, Nina Paul Vincent and Woody Massey will officiate the service. The music will be provided by Deniese Chaney (solo), Sam Davis (solo) and Lori McLelland (pianist). Visitation will follow the service in the Taft Christian Life Center at the church. The family requests everyone wear red to the service to honor Ann‘s (and Ted’s) love of the Wolfpack.
Special thanks to Tim Michael, Casey Best, Dr. Kyle Copley, Dr. Gregory Anoufriev, Dena Comer, Theresa Landingham and Katie Stokes for helping to make Ann’s last days on earth the best they could be!
Memorial contributions may be made to Jarvis Memorial UMC or to Children’s Home Society of North Carolina (Attn: Accounting, PO Box 14608, Greensboro, NC 27415).
Please sign the online guestbook at www.caringcremations.net. The Ballenger family has entrusted arrangements to Caring Cremations Life Celebrations and Funerals at 828-855-3350.
