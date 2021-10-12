Ann Ruth Bullock, 84, of Boone, NC passed away Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Watauga Medical Center, Boone, NC.
Ann was born in 1936 in Rising Sun, MD to the late Harry and Jesse (Perdew) Hovermill. During her years in Arlington, she was a day care provider from her home, volunteered many hours for the neighborhood Waycroft Woodlawn Civic Association and served in many roles at Calvary Gospel Church.
After Ben and Ann moved to the Winchester area to be near their son, John, and his family, they became members of Calvary Church of the Brethren where she was a worship leader, committed participant and sometimes teaching in Sunday School; she loved the ladies fellowship meetings dearly and found great joy preparing meals with them for the homeless with CCAP and other ministries such as “Feed the Hungry”.
Ann loved God and greatly looked forward to going home to Heaven, having conversation with Him daily in the Word and worship from her home in the woods in North Carolina High Country, just outside of Boone.
Ann was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother who found joy in taking care of them all through the years and most of all her beloved husband, Ben. When asked by Hospice what was most important to her during her last months, she said fixing meals and tending to her garden that made her feel close to her daddy, who had kept a garden and greenhouse.
Ann is survived by her husband, Benjamin; children, Brian Bullock of Arlington, VA, Kay Tipton (Kenneth) of Shertz, TX, John Bullock (Margaret Lee) of Boone, NC, David Conrad (Kathleen) of Easton, PA and Anita (Rick) Casteel of Colora, MD; sisters, Virginia Hovermill (Johnny Victor) of Flintstone, MD, Mary Oliver (Fred) of Cumberland, MD, Elaine Gamble (Bobby) of Cumberland, MD and brother, Richard Hovermill of Cumberland, MD.
Ann is preceded in death by first husband, David Conrad; daughter, Mary Ann Conrad Smith; son, Ken Conrad and sister, Francis Owens.
A visitation of friends and family will be Friday, October, 15, 2021 at 11am with a service to follow at 12pm, all held at Calvary Church of the Brethren. Interment will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions in Ann’s memory may be made to: Calvary Church of the Brethren Benevolence Fund, 578 Front Royal Pike, Winchester, VA 22602.
