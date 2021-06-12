BOONE —Hot bats could not overcome defensive lapses in Watauga’s final game of the 2021 season on June 10 vs. Alexander Central, but the 10-7 loss did little to dampen the spirits of a special evening or the memories of a winning season.
With earlier rain pummeling Pioneer Field and more precipitation probable, Watauga’s athletic braintrust nimbly negotiated moving the contest and pre-game ceremonies to Smith Stadium at Appalachian State University. It was an eleventh hour decision made possible by the graciousness of the Mountaineer baseball program and it made a special night that much more special.
Before the game, Watauga honored the unusual contributions of former players by retiring their numbers with large placards that will be affixed to the building at Pioneer Field. Alums Bobby Wellborn, Drew Newell, Jonathan Greene, Will Dicus, and Ryder Jones were honored, along with longtime former head coach Pete Hardee, who is now the head coach of Alexander Central.
“I’m glad we could get this done tonight. If you are from here and you played here, you grew up hearing those names and what those names mean to this program and the community,” said Watauga head coach Ethan Greene. “In a way, I wish we could have done this on our home field at Watauga, but it worked out just like it was supposed to have. Being able to play here is special, too. (App State head coach Kermit) Smith and everyone at App State are more than generous in allowing us to come up here.”
The visiting Cougars’ assistant coach Johnny Bruce summed up the feeling of many after the game when he said, “That was a very classy act that Watauga did in honoring Pete Hardee. He still has a lot of love for Watauga, I’m sure. It is nice to see these sorts of things still being done for people.”
Hardee reinforced that sentiment after the game, too.
“This means a lot to me, it really does. I spent 20 years here at Watauga and just loved every second of it. I had kids that played hard for me, just like Ethan (Pioneer head coach Greene) does now. That’s what I like about Watauga baseball, the kids play hard. I had a good time here. I raised my family in Boone and still have a lot of friends here. I really appreciated what they did for me tonight.”
Thanks aside, Hardee and the Alexander Central boys did not let the sentimentality of the night detract from their playing of the game. Both sides rapped 13 hits, but the Cougars played error free, defensively, while the Pioneers had two costly errors. In a big fourth inning when Alexander Central took the lead for good, none of the Watauga errors was more embarrassing than a pop fly ball to shallow left-center field and three Pioneer fielders looked at each other as the ball plopped between them. It was one of those “I got it, I got it, you take it!” moments that happen sometimes, especially at younger levels of baseball.
However common, it was costly, nonetheless. Watauga came into the inning with a 4-3 advantage but left the frame down 6-4.
In a 10-7 ball game, though, you are bound to have plenty of offensive action and this contest proved no different. Building on its late season momentum in hitting the ball hard, Watauga continued to produce, highlighted by triples to the outfield gaps that rolled all the way to the fence in Smith Stadium’s more expansive outfield. Those highlight reel moments for the Pioneers were produced by Cooper Riddle and Ryan Beach-Verhey. It was a night for even more extra base hits when Beach-Verhey and fellow senior Tyler Ward both legged out doubles.
For a team that manufactured runs throughout most of the season playing “small ball” and utilizing its speed on the base paths, Watauga had few stolen base attempts. The Pioneers’ brilliant sophomore shortstop, Tristan Salinas, was cut down trying to steal third on a terrific throw down the line by senior catcher Gage Weaver. The only successful stolen base attempt was by sophomore catcher Jacob Dilley.
Hardee was generous with his compliments about the emergence of Watauga baseball this year under the mentorship of his former player, Ethan Greene.
“The Pioneers have a lot of great young talent. They are well coached by that staff, beginning with Ethan. They play hard. I am excited for what they have to look forward to. They turned the corner this year and next year I expect them to be even tougher,” said Hardee.
On May 18, in the first game of the Cougars’ series with Watauga, played in Taylorsville, Alexander Central fell to the Pioneers, 3-2. Hardee said that game provided a few insights for the rematch.
“We wanted to be aggressive tonight on the bases and I think we achieved that. We played good defense tonight and that was important. We have some sore arms on our pitching staff, so we had to use some guys tonight that we haven’t used in awhile but they were ready to pitch. Coleman Chapman did a really nice job on the mound and he hasn’t thrown much this year. I probably should have pitched him more,” said Hardee.
“I just liked the way our team played tonight. We haven’t played that way a lot this year. They played as a team. They got excited for each other. That’s AC baseball and what we expect. It has taken us awhile to get there, but it gives us a lot of hope for next year in all of the guys we have coming back,” said Hardee.
Hardee, who attended Appalachian State and played baseball for the Mountaineers, said that the opportunity to play in Smith Stadium was special.
“I didn’t play on this field. I played two fields ago,” he said in reflecting back on his playing and coaching career. “It is just special to be here. You know, Appalachian baseball treats their alumni probably better than anybody in the nation. It starts with the head coach and filters down through the assistants. They really respect us and what we did when we were here.”
Before speaking with reporters after the game, Greene took the time to reach out to each of his players, many of whom were not doing a very good job of holding back tears that their season had come to an end. There were hugs aplenty among both players and coaches.
“I thought we were swinging at the ball pretty well, up and down the lineup,” said Greene in assessing his team’s performance. You look back at the beginning of the season and how it was ‘iffy’ whether or not we were ever going to hit the ball, to now when we have guys up and down the roster who are barreling baseballs through and over the infield, that’s really good to see. I thought Thomas Clements, our starting pitcher, threw the ball extremely well but we let him down, defensively. Every run except for the last couple, we gave it to them. That’s the bummer about this whole thing tonight. Honestly, I think we should have scored more and if we play clean ‘D’, I’m not sure that they score at all. When you make a mistake, defensively, what you often don’t think about is how many more opportunities you give your opponent. You give them more chances to hurt you. The fewer times you allow an opponent to turnover their lineup, the better it usually is.”
Defensive lapses aside, it was hard not to be impressed by the Pioneers’ resilience. Giving up three runs in the top of the second, they come right back and score four in the bottom of the frame. Behind 10-5 in the sixth, they almost claw their way back into the game in the bottom half of the inning.
“Yeah, that is what I love about these guys. They never quit. That is who we are. We are family-type team and we get after it. We are never out of it because we keep going and going and going. That’s what will carry us through as we continue, season after season.”
Watauga finishes the 2021 season with a respectable, 8-6 record overall. The Pioneers’ 6-6 record in Northwestern Conference play puts them in fourth place in the league standings. Alexander Central finishes in fifth place, with a 4-8 conference record, 4-9 overall.
SELECTED WATAUGA OFFENSIVE HIGHLIGHTS
- Ryan Beach-Vehey — 2-2, 1 run scored, 1 RBI, 2B, 3B, 2 HBP
- Rivers Gore — 1-3, 2 RBIs, 1 SF
- Jacob Dilley — 2-4, 1 run scored, 1 SB
- Cooper Riddle — 1-4, 1 run scored, 3B
- Tyler Ward — 1-3, 1 run scored, 1 RBI, 2B
- Tristan Salinas — 3-4
