BLOWING ROCK — With gasoline prices already creeping up as the summer vacation season approaches and with year-long COVID-19 travel restrictions being lifted, the eastern U.S. was hammered with a supply crisis over the May 8-9 weekend. A cyberattack crippled what RigZone.com describes as North America’s biggest petroleum pipeline.
In Blowing Rock and Boone, gasoline shortages are already being reported, with yellow plastic covers being placed over the handles of gas pumps to indicate that they are out of order.
Keith McDonald, the owner of the CITGO station at the intersection of Sunset Drive and Valley Boulevard in Blowing Rock said on May 11 that his station had only a small amount of the 90 octane remaining.
“We’re told that we may get some more regular gasoline in three or four days,” McDonald said.
Up the street, a Speedway manager referred callers to the corporate offices for comment, saying only that while he had received a truckload May 10, “We have sold more than 5,000 gallons this morning and only have about 1,700 gallons left.”
In Boone, the Circle K convenience store and gas station at the intersection of Bamboo Road and U.S. 421 was running out, just beginning to place those yellow plastic covers over pump handles. The station ran out about 5 p.m., May 10.
Over at the Circle K on State Farm Road, early Tuesday afternoon, May 11, an employee said, “We were lucky. We got a truckload of about 3,000 gallons before about 7 a.m. By noon we had sold it all.”
“Blowing Rock has a tourist-driven local economy, so this has the potential to be devastating to our business community as well as to our consumers if this shutdown continues for very long,” said Tracy Brown, executive director of the Blowing Rock Tourism Development Authority. “The attack itself underlines the vulnerability our nation has in certain parts of our energy supply chain. And, of course, it also raises even more questions about our collective dependence on fossil fuels rather than accelerating our advancement of renewable energy sources and technology.”
The cyberattack to what is reportedly an asset of Colonial Pipeline threatens to cripple much of the East Coast if supply cannot be restored – and push prices at the pump well over $3.00 per gallon and perhaps significantly more, say energy analysts, including at AAA. Not only are summer travel plans starting to put upward pressure on demand, but many people have resumed commuting to their places of work or respective offices. Americans are also making major travel plans for the first time in over a year, as well as booking flights on fuel-hungry airlines.
According to Newsweek, the Colonial pipeline supplies about 45% of the fuel to the East Coast. The magazine also reported that DarkSide, reputed to be a for-profit hacker group, admitted responsibility for the cyberattack and that the FBI had confirmed it. In an apology missive, DarkSide explained that they were apolitical, and that the cyberattack was simply to make money – by extracting a ransom from the vendor – and not to have an adverse impact on society or the overall economy, which is what they achieved.
Meanwhile, while Colonial Pipeline works to restore its critical component to the supply chain for energy on the East Coast, many gas stations in Virginia, Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas are reporting dry pumps and long lines – and the frayed nerves of anxious consumers and vendors.
